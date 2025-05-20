Get Your Running Shoes Ready: Kigali International Peace Marathon Returns for 20th Edition

Kigali is gearing up to host the 20th edition of the Kigali International Peace Marathon on June 8, 2025, marking two decades of promoting peace through sport. Held under the theme “Bring the World to Kigali and Take Kigali to the World,” this year’s event promises to be the biggest yet.

Thousands of athletes from around the world are expected to participate in three main race categories: the 10-kilometre Run for Peace, the Half Marathon covering 21.097 kilometres, and the Full Marathon at the standard distance of 42.195 kilometres.

First organized in 2005, the Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM) has been held annually under the patronage of President Paul Kagame. The event is spearheaded by the Rwanda Athletics Federation and the Ministry of Sports, in partnership with other key institutions. It was launched with the aim of promoting peace and unity through sport, and has since become a symbol of resilience and hope.

Over the years, the marathon has grown into a flagship event on Rwanda’s sporting calendar, earning international acclaim. Kenyan athletes have traditionally dominated the podium, though in the last edition, Rwandans Mutabazi Emmanuel and Imanizabayo Emelin claimed bronze medals in their respective categories.

In 2024, the marathon attracted a record 10,183 participants representing 35 countries, including 4,001 international runners. Of the total number, 3,605 competed in the Half Marathon, while 1,142 signed up for the Full Marathon.

This year’s edition is expected to set new participation records, as Rwanda continues its efforts to attain World Athletics Gold Label status, a recognition that would elevate the KIPM to the ranks of the world’s most prestigious marathons.

Registration fees vary depending on the category of participation. International runners will pay $80, while those from East African Community (EAC) member states will be charged $60. Rwandan nationals and residents can register for Rwf 8,000, with a lower fee of Rwf 5,000 for those joining the 10-kilometre Run for Peace. Special packages include a $1,000 fee for corporate groups and a $500 VIP entry. Meanwhile, youth and secondary school students can participate free of charge, in an effort to encourage widespread youth involvement.

