Young Chefs Win Big At Rwanda-Turkish Cuisine Week

The Turkish Embassy in Rwanda has awarded the top ten Rwandan chefs who emerged as winners of the inaugural Turkish Cuisine Week and Competition, organized in collaboration with the University of Tourism, Technology, and Business Studies (UTB).

Throughout this week, Turkish Cuisine Days are carried out around the world by Turkish Embassies and other missions under the esteemed auspices of the Turkish First Lady, Her Excellency Emine Erdoğan.

The Kigali event was officiated by the Turkish Envoy to Rwanda, Ambassador Aslan Alper Yüksel, who on May 22, 2025, joined Rwandans to share Rwandan banana juice (Umutobe), tasted meals prepared by UTB student chefs, and also adjudicated the food competition which had both Rwandan and Turkish cuisines on display.

Ambassador Aslan Alper Yüksel said that through the coordination of the Yunus Emre Culture Institute in Rwanda, such activities seek to build bridges between cultures through the universal language of food.

“Gastronomy is much more than food. It reflects the heritage, culture, and traditions. It brings people and traditions closer. We are delighted to taste both Turkish and Rwandan dishes prepared by UTB students in line with the spirit of cultural interaction and friendship. It is a tasty journey to understanding and respect,” Yüksel said.

He referred to the First Ladies of both Türkiye and Rwanda, Her Excellency Emine Erdoğan and Her Excellency Jeannette Kagame, who have both introduced both countries with precious books on gastronomy.

“Cuisines unite us, foster friendships. And needless to say the spirit of friendship between Türkiye and Rwanda is already very well established and strong,” Yüksel said.

Rwanda and Türkiye enjoy a warm bilateral relationship in areas of defense, security, economy, education and cultural exchange among others, following the opening of embassies in 2013 and 2014 in Ankara and Kigali respectively.

Ambassador Dr. Emile Rwamasirabo, the Chairperson of UTB Board of Governors, thanked the Turkish embassy for organizing the cultural cuisine day, of which he said the fusion of food and culture further brings both people together enabling each to learn from the other, and this leaves a lasting impact on everyone involved.

This ambition of learning more about Turkish dishes is shared by Joel Ndayishimiye, a third-year Hotel and Tourism student at UTB, who also won the top place in preparing Turkish dishes and received a round trip ticket flight to Türkiye, courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

“I will use the travel opportunity to learn more about Turkish foods and culture but also to use that as a platform to become an international chef who is not limited by differences in culture and foods,” Ndayishimiye said.

Belise Karanga Teta, the best presenter and winner in the Rwandan cuisine category, who made a tasty brown cake out of local supplies, said that the competition proved her pastry abilities to become a super baker.

“I love baking as part of cooking, and this competition has enabled me to also learn from others so that I can expand my know-how and hopefully I can own my own business in the future,” Teta said.