Kagame Tours Nyakabingo Mine, Africa’s Biggest Tungsten Producer

President Paul Kagame on Friday toured Nyakabingo Mine, Africa’s largest producer of tungsten, in a visit that highlighted Rwanda’s growing prominence in the global critical minerals supply chain.

Located in Rulindo District and operated by Trinity Metals, the mine employs over 1,800 people and has nearly doubled its production output in the past three years.

Welcoming the President, Trinity Metals management expressed pride in the mine’s achievements, stating:

“Honored to welcome H.E. Paul Kagame to Trinity Nyakabingo Mine today — a testament to Rwanda’s mining excellence and our shared vision for sustainable growth. Proud of our team’s dedication that has nearly doubled the production in just three years.”

Tungsten, also known as wolfram, is a critical mineral prized for its exceptional strength, high melting point, and durability. It is widely used in industrial and defense applications, including the production of cutting tools, electrical contacts, filaments for lighting, and components in aerospace and military equipment.

Its density and heat resistance make it essential in technologies where reliability under extreme conditions is vital.

The Nyakabingo Mine, which produces wolframite (a tungsten-bearing ore), is estimated to produce over 1,000 tonnes of wolfram annually.

As global demand for high-performance materials rises—especially in clean energy and advanced manufacturing—tungsten’s strategic importance continues to grow, placing Rwanda’s Nyakabingo Mine at the center of a valuable international supply chain.

The Kagame viait comes at a pivotal moment for Rwanda’s mining sector, as the country strengthens international partnerships.

On May 15, Trinity Metals Chairman Shawn McCormick signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with U.S.-based Nathan Trotter at the U.S. State Department, aimed at establishing a Rwanda-U.S. supply chain for tin—another strategic mineral used in electronics and clean energy technologies.

The partnership, backed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and facilitated by Acting PDAS Kim Harrington, is expected to drive job creation, sustainability, and economic growth in Rwanda, while supporting global efforts to secure reliable sources of critical minerals.

President Kagame’s visit also comes amid diplomatic preparations for a broader strategic minerals supply agreement with the United States, expected to be signed soon as part of a peace deal framework involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with mediation led by Washington.

In 2024, Rwanda’s mining sector generated over $1.1 billion in export revenues, cementing its role as one of the country’s top foreign exchange earners.

The government aims to boost this further through value addition, advanced mineral processing, and partnerships with global buyers, with aid to attract up to $.1.7bn annual revenue within five years.

Rwanda’s long-term vision includes becoming a regional hub for green, ethical, and technology-driven mining, with ongoing investment in infrastructure, traceability systems, and workforce development to sustain growth in the years ahead.

Nyakabingo Mine’s success not only reflects Rwanda’s ambitions to lead in ethical and sustainable mining practices but also signals the country’s readiness to become a key player in the global supply of minerals critical to the green and digital economy.