Cabinet Confirms Rwanda Withdrawal from ECCAS Regional Bloc

Kigali — The Government of Rwanda has formally reaffirmed its decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), citing persistent manipulation of the bloc by certain member states, chiefly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as a pattern of actions that undermine Rwanda’s sovereignty, regional peace, and the spirit of multilateralism.

This decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Urugwiro Village and chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente.

The meeting came just days after Rwanda’s withdrawal was announced at the ECCAS Heads of State Summit held in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, on June 7, 2025.

During that summit, Rwanda was expected to take over the rotating presidency of ECCAS for the 2025–2026 term, in line with the bloc’s customary rotation process.

However, at the instigation of DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, the assembled leaders bypassed Rwanda’s turn and instead opted for Equatorial Guinea to remain in charge for another year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente, who attended the summit, witnessed the deliberate sidelining of Rwanda — a move Kigali has since described as a red line and clear indication of political exclusion.

“The Cabinet reiterated Rwanda’s decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of Central African States,” read the official communiqué released by the Prime Minister’s Office following the Cabinet meeting.

The government laid out the following detailed reasons behind the withdrawal.

Manipulation of the Bloc by Member States

The Cabinet expressed grave concern over the manipulation of ECCAS by individual member states — notably the Democratic Republic of Congo — to advance hostile agendas against fellow members, particularly Rwanda.

Rwanda, which chaired ECCAS from February 2023 to February 2024, pointed out that even during its leadership, the DRC violated the organization’s rules in attempts to isolate Rwanda.

These violations were formally brought to the attention of the bloc, but no corrective measures were taken. The manipulation, the communiqué noted, has continued even under the current ECCAS Chair, indicating institutional failure to ensure fairness and rule of law.

The Ongoing Conflict in Eastern DRC Cannot Justify Recent Actions

The Cabinet dismissed the justification of recent ECCAS decisions by citing the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC. Rwanda reminded the region that the security crisis long predated Rwanda’s 2023 chairmanship and was, in fact, initiated by the DRC itself.

“The DRC initiated the conflict by launching attacks against its own citizens in late 2021,” the statement noted. “It has also allowed its eastern provinces to be overrun by over 200 illegal foreign and local armed groups, which constitute a security threat for neighbouring countries.”

DRC’s Continued Support for FDLR Militia

The Cabinet condemned the DRC’s sustained support for the genocidal militia FDLR (Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda), a group responsible for the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Kigali stated that the DRC continues to finance, harbor, and arm the FDLR in violation of international law and over 20 UN Security Council resolutions.

Most recently, UN Security Council Resolution 2773 specifically condemned the DRC government’s support for the FDLR and called for an immediate cessation of this support.

It also urged the neutralisation of the Kinshasa-backed militia. Rwanda warned that any collusion with a UN-sanctioned terrorist group under the guise of multilateralism undermines the principles of legality, mutual respect, and regional stability.

Cross-Border Attacks and Open Threats to Overthrow the Rwandan Government

The Cabinet also cited repeated cross-border shelling and incursions into Rwandan territory by the Congolese army and the FDLR. Furthermore, it condemned public threats made by President Tshisekedi, who has, on multiple occasions, openly declared his desire to overthrow the Government of Rwanda.

These threats, the communiqué said, directly violate Article 3 of the ECCAS Treaty, which mandates mutual respect and good-neighbourliness among member states.

“The rights of all member states of ECCAS must be fully and equally respected,” the Cabinet insisted.

DRC Urged to Address Internal Failings Instead of Blaming Others

Kigali emphasized that the DRC’s internal problems — including poor governance, insecurity, and a fragmented national army — are long-standing and complex.

The Cabinet urged the DRC government to focus on resolving its internal failings rather than “making the rounds in international forums crying foul and blaming external parties.”

Rwanda to Pursue Peace through Other Mechanisms

Although Rwanda is leaving ECCAS, the Cabinet emphasized that the country remains committed to regional peace and will continue to engage in the African Union-led peace initiatives.

The communiqué also welcomed ongoing complementary mediation efforts led by the United States and the State of Qatar.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) was established to promote regional economic cooperation, peace, and integration. As of June 2025, its 11 members include: Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Rwanda (now withdrawing) and, São Tomé and Príncipe

Rwanda’s withdrawal marks a serious rupture within the bloc and raises questions about ECCAS’s relevance and neutrality, especially in a context where internal divisions and external manipulation are threatening regional peace frameworks.

Observers note that the failure to uphold institutional norms — such as the denied presidency to Rwanda — may deepen mistrust among member states and hinder ECCAS’s ability to remain a credible vehicle for regional cooperation.