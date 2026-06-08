Africa CDC, WHO Launch $518 Million Ebola Response Plan

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have launched a joint continental preparedness and response plan aimed at containing the ongoing Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, while Rwanda continues to strengthen preventive measures along its borders and points of entry.

The six-month plan, covering June to November 2026, seeks to mobilise $518 million to support African countries in preparing for, detecting and responding to the outbreak through enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention, clinical care, community engagement and emergency coordination.

The initiative comes as response efforts intensify in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, where health authorities, supported by international partners, are working to contain the virus and prevent further transmission.

For Rwanda, which shares a border with the DRC, authorities have reinforced Ebola surveillance and screening measures at all official entry points. The government has also maintained restrictions on travellers who have been in the DRC within the previous 30 days, as part of efforts to minimise the risk of importing the disease.

Health officials continue to emphasize strict adherence to Ebola screening and monitoring protocols at border posts, airports and other points of entry.

Despite heightened vigilance, Rwanda has not recorded any Ebola cases, and authorities continue to encourage legitimate travel and cross-border movement that complies with public health requirements.

“Ebola moves fast. Africa must move faster,” Africa CDC Director-General Dr. Jean Kaseya said while launching the continental response plan.

“This joint plan gives the continent a clear path to act with speed and unity: to save lives, support the affected countries and protect neighbouring communities.”

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the success of the response depends on coordination among governments, health workers, communities and development partners.

“The only way to beat this outbreak is through close partnership, working together under the leadership of the affected countries in one coordinated effort,” he said.

The joint plan adopts a “One Response” approach, bringing together governments, partners and communities under a single framework designed to strengthen preparedness and outbreak control across the continent.

A key focus is supporting vulnerable populations and strengthening cross-border collaboration, particularly among countries considered at high risk because of their proximity to affected areas.

The outbreak presents an added challenge because there are currently no licensed vaccines or therapeutics specifically approved for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. As a result, health authorities are placing greater emphasis on surveillance, early detection, isolation of cases and community engagement.

Africa CDC and WHO have urged member states to strengthen screening measures at points of entry and improve cross-border coordination to ensure a rapid and evidence-based response.

The continental plan also seeks to ensure that ongoing responses to other public health threats—including mpox, cholera and measles—are not disrupted as countries focus resources on Ebola preparedness.

Rwanda’s latest measures build on experience gained during previous Ebola outbreaks in the region, when the country established extensive screening systems, rapid response teams and cross-border surveillance mechanisms to protect public health while maintaining essential travel and trade links.

Officials say continued vigilance, regional cooperation and public awareness remain critical to preventing the virus from spreading beyond currently affected areas.

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