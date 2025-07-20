Farmers in Eastern Rwanda Celebrate Bumper Harvest Thanks to Tubura Backing 

Farmers in Nyagatare District, part of region that experiences unusually dry climate for much of the year, are celebrating a successful harvest from the 2025B agricultural season, despite experiencing below-average rainfall.

Many credit this achievement to support from One Acre Fund – Tubura, an organization that empowers smallholder farmers to increase productivity through access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and training.

Across Nyagatare, the signs of a good season are everywhere. Farmers who planted maize can be seen harvesting and drying their crops, with visible satisfaction on their faces.

The abundant yields are a testament to improved agricultural practices promoted by Tubura.

Many farmers say the key to their success has been adopting quality hybrid seeds and applying fertilizers—both organic and synthetic—distributed through Tubura’s support programs.

Jean Claude Niyomugabo, a 20-year-old farmer who has been in agriculture for two years, shared how Tubura has transformed his farming journey.

“Since I started working with Tubura, I’ve reached the level where I harvest up to 15 sacks of maize,” he said.

“I’ve improved my life. I was able to buy a motorcycle, which I now use to transport my harvest. I also earn extra money by carrying passengers.”

Anathalie Ayinkamiye, a mother of three, also praised the support from Tubura, noting that even without sufficient rain, the harvest exceeded expectations.

“This season had very little rain, but because we farmed using both organic manure and chemical fertilizer, the yield wasn’t bad at all,” she said.

“Right now I’m harvesting, and I’m sure I won’t go below 20 sacks of maize.”

Ayinkamiye went on to explain how agriculture has enabled her to raise her children on her own and improve her living conditions: “I don’t live with my husband anymore, but I’m able to take care of my children. Since I learned to use fertilizers and quality seeds, with Tubura’s help, I was even able to pay off the balance I owed for a house I had bought.”

Ayinkamiye added: “I’m now renovating it—raising the walls higher and installing strong metal doors. All of that is thanks to the income I make from farming.”

Evariste Bagambiki, the Communications Officer at Tubura, expressed the organization’s satisfaction with the visible progress among the farmers they work with.

He reaffirmed Tubura’s commitment to continuing its support: “When farmers plant and achieve a good harvest, we feel very happy because that’s our main goal,” he said.

“We’ll keep supporting them, including by helping them find good markets so they can sell their produce at favorable prices.”

In 2025, Tubura partnered with more than one million farmers across 27 districts in Rwanda. Through this partnership, farmers received over 24,000 tons of fertilizer and more than 1,700 tons of hybrid maize seeds.

Looking ahead to the 2026A and 2026B farming seasons, Tubura aims to reach over 1.2 million farmers, continuing its mission to boost agricultural productivity. This will be done by encouraging consistent use of agricultural inputs—fertilizers and improved seeds—on all cultivated land.