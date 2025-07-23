‘Meet Rwanda In China’ Event – Where the Country’s Attractions Will be Showcased

The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in China, in collaboration with the Rwandan diaspora, is proud to present “Meet Rwanda in China”, a two-day event taking place from August 1–2, 2025, in Wuhan City, Hubei Province.

This event is a unique platform designed to showcase Rwanda’s rapid development, promote investment opportunities, highlight the Made in Rwanda initiative, and celebrate the vibrant cultural ties between Rwanda and China.

Over 200 companies, including private enterprises, investors, universities, tourism agencies, trade associations, media houses, and friends of Rwanda, are expected to attend. The event will also bring together Rwandans living in China to engage with potential partners and stakeholders in areas of mutual growth and innovation.

Meet Rwanda in China aims to:

Promote trade and investment opportunities in Rwanda,

Showcase Rwanda’s transformation journey aligned with Vision 2050,

Foster cultural exchange and people-to-people connections,

Celebrate sustainable development and innovation in both countries.

Attendees will experience traditional performances from Rwandan and Chinese dance groups, interactive cultural games, and symbolic acts such as giving milk to children, representing Rwandan hospitality and tradition.

This event reflects the shared aspiration of building a community with a shared future, further strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Rwanda and China.