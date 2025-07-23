President Kagame Appoints New Prime Minister

President Paul Kagame has appointed Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva as the new Prime Minister of Rwanda, replacing economist Dr. Edouard Ngirente, who has served in the role since 2017.

Dr. Nsengiyumva brings to the position a wealth of experience in economic policy, financial systems, and international regulatory frameworks, both in Rwanda and abroad.

His appointment signals a continued emphasis on economic reform and institutional modernization in the face of evolving national and global challenges.

Before his appointment, Dr. Nsengiyumva served as Vice-Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, a role that placed him at the heart of monetary policy and financial sector oversight.

Internationally, he worked in the UK government as a Senior Economic Advisor at the Office of Rail and Road from 2016 to the present, and as an Economist at the Department for Work and Pensions in 2015–2016.

His career in Rwanda’s public service includes stints as Permanent Secretary in both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, where he contributed to major structural and economic reforms during the mid-2000s.

He also held the role of Policy and Research Development Manager at Refugee Action, a UK-based NGO, where he focused on policy interventions to support vulnerable communities.

Dr. Nsengiyumva holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Leicester, where his research concentrated on financial development, government ownership of banks, and foreign capital inflows.

He also holds a Master’s in Economic Policy and Management from the University of Nairobi, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

The appointment comes at a time when Rwanda is intensifying efforts to consolidate post-pandemic recovery, attract foreign investment, and navigate complex regional economic dynamics.

Dr. Nsengiyumva is expected to bring a technocratic edge to policy formulation and execution, continuing the legacy of evidence-based governance while adapting to new strategic priorities.

More details on the broader cabinet reshuffle and expected government programs under his leadership are expected in the coming days.