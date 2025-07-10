Technology Transfer Is Rwanda’s Latest Pricey Export

Rwanda is now exporting something new—and it’s not coffee, tea, or minerals.

The country is sending its homegrown technology systems to other developing countries, and it’s doing so at a cost.

On Wednesday, the Plenary Session of the Senate adopted an internal report by the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, following a consultative session with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The goal was to assess how Rwanda is promoting South-South cooperation with other developing nations. The findings show that technology transfer is emerging as one of Rwanda’s most strategic and valuable exports.

According to the Senate report, Eswatini, Chad, Guinea, and Kenya have successfully implemented Rwandan-built platforms, particularly in areas like digital governance, health information systems, and citizen service delivery.

These tech projects were delivered with accompanying training and policy guidance, reflecting Rwanda’s approach of offering not just software, but full reform models tailored to local needs.

These governments are not just learning from Rwanda—they are paying to adopt and adapt its technologies.

The effort is being led by the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI), a government agency created in 2018 to support partnerships between Rwanda and other countries in the Global South.

RCI has welcomed over 7,600 delegates from 70 countries and signed 16 cooperation agreements to help other governments learn from Rwanda’s experience in governance, digital services, education, and health.

Though the Senate report does not list specific technologies by name, KT Press has established that platforms like IREMBO and the tax payment digital platform used by the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) are among the most sought-after.

IREMBO is Rwanda’s national online service portal that allows citizens to apply and pay for government services electronically—from national ID applications and birth certificates to driver’s licenses and land documents.

You have access to over 400 government services from the portal, without having to queue up before any official.

The RRA platform, which supports real-time tax declarations and digital payments, has drawn interest from countries seeking to modernize revenue collection and reduce tax evasion.

In addition, Lesotho, along with Chad and Eswatini – again, are preparing to roll out new or expanded digital solutions inspired by Rwanda’s systems. They already have some, and still want more

One government has reportedly paid millions of dollars for these systems because of their efficacy at delivering government services for a fraction of the cost.

These services come with more than just code—they include training, legal frameworks, and ongoing support.

Rwanda is now treating these as premium services, and they are becoming a source of national income.

The Senators on Wednesday praised the shift, noting that Rwanda is no longer just sharing advice but is now turning its innovations into export products.

The Senate’s report recommends giving the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative more support, including funding strategies and stronger partnerships with private tech companies.

Officials say that Rwanda is positioning itself as a center of innovation in Africa, showing that African countries can offer each other solutions—not just rely on help from the Global North.

The Senate also emphasized the importance of increasing trade and cooperation among African countries.

With most of Africa’s trade still happening outside the continent, Rwanda’s approach could help boost intra-African collaboration.

The Senate also called for stronger institutional oversight of the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative and its growing portfolio of technology transfer projects.

Lawmakers emphasized the importance of tracking how these partnerships are negotiated, implemented, and evaluated—especially as Rwanda begins earning revenue from exported solutions.

The report wants Parliament to play a more active role in monitoring the economic and diplomatic impact of South-South cooperation, to ensure that the country’s innovations are protected, managed transparently, and aligned with national interests.