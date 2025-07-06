Rethinking Rwanda’s Online Media: The Challenge of Informing a Responsible Citizenry

The rise in online media plurality, enabled by fast internet, liberalized media spaces, affordable mobile technologies, and growing media freedoms, has transformed Rwanda’s communication landscape. But a critical question persists: has this explosion of digital content nurtured a more informed, responsible, and engaged citizenry? Has it empowered Rwandans to participate meaningfully in national discourse, hold public leaders to account, and shape the direction of public affairs?

A closer look at Rwanda’s digital media space, particularly from the supply side, reveals a landscape dominated by simplistic, uncritical, and entertainment-heavy content. While economic incentives understandably push creators toward mainstream, popular content that attracts large audiences and advertising revenue, the result is a media ecosystem driven more by sensationalism than substance.

One clear example is the fixation on achieving the “100K threshold”-the number of subscribers or views required by google to advertise on YouTube channels. In pursuit of this goal, many content creators flood platforms with dramatic, bizarre, and emotionally charged videos that prioritize virality over veracity. In doing so, they frequently ignore the ethical principles of journalism, contributing to a growing tide of misinformation, disinformation, and content that lacks relevance to public interest or national development.

This trend has rendered the promise of online media as a democratic public sphere largely unrealized. Instead of fostering critical thinking or constructive dialogue, much of the content merely distracts. Only a handful of traditional online media houses attempt to uphold professional journalism standards, but they too face challenges, ranging from financial sustainability to political constraints.

What is often missed is the understanding that public interest content, rooted in research, analysis, and contextual relevance, can in fact be commercially viable. Thoughtful coverage of social, economic, political, and environmental issues does not repel audiences; rather, it can build trust and attract advertisers seeking alignment with credible, values-driven platforms. Quality journalism, even in the online space, remains a powerful force for both civic engagement and business sustainability.

Another area of concern is the lack of diversity in content. A quick scan of Rwandan digital platforms including news outlets, reveals repetitive themes, duplicated narratives, and a dearth of original storytelling. Rampant plagiarism and disregard for copyright law not only stifle creativity but also disincentivize innovation. A healthy digital media environment requires a wide range of voices, perspectives, and formats to fuel the pluralism necessary for social and cultural progress.

This is further complicated by a shift in editorial control. Today, algorithms, not professional editors, dictate what content gains visibility. The result is a public agenda driven by clicks, trends, and artificial engagement metrics rather than societal need or civic relevance. The blurring of lines between content producers and consumers, where everyday citizens play both roles, has further complicated the information ecosystem. The rise of “citizen journalism” without adequate media information literacy or ethical grounding on the part of journalists has led to a flood of fake news, breaches of privacy, and confusion about credible information sources.

This is the reality of what some call the “new journalism”, a landscape where the rules are still being written, but the consequences are already deeply felt. For citizens to navigate this space responsibly, Media and information literacy is essential. People must learn not just to create and share content, but to critically analyze, interpret, and evaluate what they consume. This literacy is fundamental to the development of responsible digital citizenship.

To fully benefit from the promise of digital media, Rwanda must initiate a national dialogue on how to strengthen online journalism as a viable and trustworthy public sphere. This effort should focus on three key areas: -first is training and capacity building of digital content creators and support in understanding the social responsibility of media, the ethics of journalism, and the value of public interest storytelling. Secondly is to support independent and ethical Journalism efforts by encouraging journalists and news outlets to deliberately investment in independent content that upholds the values of truth, fairness, and accountability.

Models of self-regulation for online platforms should be explored to encourage professionalism without stifling innovation. Finally, is to promotion diverse and commercially viable content where online media moves beyond viral entertainment to include informative, solution-oriented content that addresses real societal needs. This can still be financially sustainable.

The effort should be geared towards reducing the “noise” on the online platforms, work towards sustainability, and diversity and plurality of content that serves that serve public remit including shaping discourse on development and governance.

Dr. Haron Mwangi is a Scholar and Researcher at Maseno University, Kenya. He also serves as the Executive Director of Future Africa Concern Institute (FACI)