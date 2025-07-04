Kwibohora 31: “We Don’t Owe Our Living to Anyone”- President Kagame

Rwanda’s hard-earned progress, as well as the enduring challenges the country continues to face, took center stage as President Paul Kagame addressed the nation’s most pressing issues during the Kwibohora 31 Media Roundtable. From the ongoing crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to reflections on national development, health rumors, and sports, President Kagame offered candid insights on the journey Rwanda has traveled over the past 31 years—and the path that lies ahead. The session, held on July 4, 2025, brought together senior editors and correspondents from both local and international media at Urugwiro Village to mark Rwanda’s 31st Liberation Anniversary.

Rwanda-DRC Relations: Unmasking the real threats to peace

Dominating the discussion was the volatile situation in eastern DRC, where President Kagame strongly criticized ongoing misrepresentations of Rwanda’s role in the conflict. He called out the persistent bias in the reports of the UN Group of Experts, asserting that these narratives systematically sidestep the real source of instability: the FDLR, a genocidal militia with deep ties to DRC government institutions.

“These (Group of Experts) reports were written long ago. They just come to make sure that everything conforms to that. That is why we always find that it is all others who are guilty in this situation except the actual perpetrators,” President Kagame stated. “You will never find they write anything comprehensively about FDLR. You will never find they write anything comprehensively about how government institutions are connected with FDLR in spreading hate ideology, genocide ideology. You will tell me in your research, if you ever see anywhere DRC-backed FDLR, you will never. The narrative is already written. They just come back to make sure things are adjusted to suit what they want.”

He underscored that despite evidence of DRC’s backing of the FDLR, international reports rarely mention this reality. “The narrative is already written. They just come back to make sure things are adjusted to suit what they want,” he lamented.

President Kagame highlighted the recent minerals and security cooperation agreement brokered by the United States between Rwanda, the DRC, and Washington. While welcoming U.S. engagement, he noted that the DRC viewed the deal less as a step towards peace and more as a strategic tool to corner Rwanda and avoid addressing internal governance failures.

“Some people were not looking for solutions; they just wanted an advantage over adversaries,” he said, noting that real peace requires confronting uncomfortable truths and uprooting destabilizing forces such as the FDLR.

Kagame reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to peace and regional stability but was adamant that Rwanda cannot be blamed for the DRC’s internal failures. He reminded the media that many displaced Congolese have found refuge in Rwanda, and that Rwanda—despite being repeatedly scapegoated—has never shied away from seeking durable solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

“A Tough but Meaningful Journey”: Reflecting on 31 Years of Liberation

“At the beginning, when I described these 31 years as a tough but meaningful journey, I meant that the difficult part was something we confronted head-on. It was so immense that anyone who wasn’t fully committed would have collapsed under its weight.

Fortunately, we had many people who were up to the task—ready and willing to give everything, because it meant everything to them. And when something means everything to you, you give your all to ensure it is in good hands. That part was tough—without question, and there’s no overstating it.

But even in that difficulty, there was something fulfilling: understanding the story itself—where we came from, where we are going—and realizing that you are part of it. Being among those entrusted to face such a challenge, to walk such a difficult path, brings a deep sense of pride and inspiration. It is truly something worth being part of.”

“We Don’t Owe Our Living to Anyone”: A Message of Self-Reliance

Beyond the regional geopolitical tensions, President Kagame used the platform to reflect on Rwanda’s journey over the past three decades. He reminded the audience of the nation’s transformation since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, driven by unity, resilience, and a refusal to be defined by the past.

“For Rwanda, the progress we have made speaks for itself: building the unity of purpose, the strength to preserve ourselves and live. This Rwanda cannot live on the whims of others. No, it happened once, it will never happen again. It’s an act of survival. We don’t owe our living to anyone,” he declared, drawing a clear line under Rwanda’s sovereign dignity.

The President stressed that the liberation journey is not just about political independence, but about securing the right of every Rwandan to live in dignity, peace, and safety—free from manipulation by external forces or internal divisions.

Addressing health rumors with humor and honesty

The media roundtable also offered President Kagame an opportunity to address recent rumors about his health that had been circulating on social media. With a mixture of wit and candor, he dismissed the speculations as “beyond stupidity” and emphasized that such baseless claims often stem from political malice and hatred.

“Now, how do people account for their personal health? Is there anybody in this world exempt from being human?” he asked rhetorically, adding that no one is immune to illness but spreading falsehoods about someone’s health serves no constructive purpose.

“Just because someone wishes me dead doesn’t mean I’ll go first. In fact, by the time they make such claims, they might already be gone,” he joked, drawing laughter from the room. He reassured the public, stating, “Rest assured—it is me sitting here with you.”

President Kagame also commented lightheartedly that dealing with the negativity from such critics could itself be a source of stress, quipping that some of his “personal problems” might even come from “managing you people,” referring to the media.

A candid word on Sports: Mindset and Integrity

Switching gears, President Kagame also addressed an area he has long championed: sports. He expressed dismay over reports that some athletes resort to witchdoctors to gain competitive advantage, calling it a reflection of poor mindset and a lack of discipline.

“When you see a sportsman or sportswoman going to a witchdoctor, you wonder what kind of thinking that is. Sports is about discipline, practice, mindset, and resilience—not superstition,” he said.

He called for greater seriousness in sports development, highlighting that athletes carry not just personal ambitions but also the image and hopes of the nation. Kagame emphasized that success in sports, like in national development, is built on hard work, integrity, and perseverance.

The Path to Enduring Stability and Progress

Throughout the #Kwibohora31 Media Roundtable, President Kagame underscored that Rwanda’s hard-earned progress must be safeguarded by truth, resilience, and cooperation. He called on regional leaders to confront the roots of conflict honestly and on Rwandans to remain steadfast in their pursuit of unity and development.

As the session concluded, it was clear that Rwanda under Kagame remains committed to charting its own course—undaunted by misinformation, external pressure, or historical grievances. The message was unmistakable: Rwanda’s future belongs to its people, and it will not be dictated by others.

The dialogue served not only as a reflection on past struggles but also as a reaffirmation of Rwanda’s unwavering dedication to peace, integrity, and self-determination. President Kagame also took time to respond to light questions, including what he would do if he was an ordinary citizen for one day.

The Head of State mentioned that he would love to engage in fun stuff such as bungee jumping and other thrilling activities ordinary citizens can enjoy, but at the end of the day the responsibilities at hand outweigh the fun things he would love to do.