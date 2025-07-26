What Schools Need to Make Technology Work for Learning

As Rwanda races toward a digital future, laptops, smartboards, and education apps are no longer futuristic dreams—they’re becoming everyday tools.

But beneath the buzz of innovation lies a pressing question: how do we ensure technology truly works for learning?

This is the focus of the upcoming EdTech Mondays Rwanda edition, airing on July 28, which will spotlight the rules, systems, and standards that schools need to make technology meaningful, effective, and fair for all students.

At a time when schools across the country are embracing digital transformation, this month’s episode — themed “Standards for Seamless EdTech Integration into Curricula” — aims to unpack what it truly takes to make technology enhance, rather than disrupt, teaching and learning.

Organizers explain that these “standards” refer to clear rules and guidelines that help schools know:

What kind of technology is right for the classroom,

How to use it properly and consistently,

And how to make sure no learner is left behind — especially those in underserved areas.

“Think of it like a recipe. You might have great ingredients, but without a clear method, you won’t get a good result. Standards give schools that method.

The program, which will air live from 6PM to 7PM on KT Radio and the Kigali Today YouTube channel, as well as syndicated across social media, brings together educators, policymakers, and tech innovators to discuss how Rwanda can strengthen the digital backbone of its education system without losing sight of equity and learning outcomes.

Panelists include:

Vincent Nyirigira (Rwanda Education Board – REB)

(Rwanda Education Board – REB) Casimir Manirareba (Saint Paul International School)

(Saint Paul International School) Theoneste Ndayisenga (Global Nexus Institute)

(Global Nexus Institute) Moderated by Umukazana Germaine, journalist at KT Radio

The conversation comes at a critical time, as Rwanda moves forward with its Vision 2050 strategy and looks to consolidate recent gains in digital literacy, content digitization, and classroom connectivity.

However, many experts warn that without a shared set of standards, schools risk applying technology in fragmented or ineffective ways.

A live audience Q&A will follow the panel discussion, allowing teachers, students, and parents to ask questions and share their views.

EdTech Mondays Rwanda is a Mastercard Foundation and Rwanda ICT Chamber initiative, and part of the broader EdTech Mondays Africa platform, airing across five African countries and on CNBC Africa.

Listeners can tune in via KT Radio or follow the livestream on Kigali Today’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit mastercardfdn.org or ictchamber.rw.