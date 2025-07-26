EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: $25m Zaria Court Kigali-Rwanda is Open (Photos and Video)

Home ShowBizEXCLUSIVE ACCESS: $25m Zaria Court Kigali-Rwanda is Open (Photos and Video)
by Amon Nuwamanya
Zaria Court, a new to of the range entertainment hub in Kigali, is set to have its grand opening on July 28.

The venue, which includes a hotel, sports facilities, retail spaces, and more, has been undergoing final touches and had a soft opening earlier in May. The grand opening will be a major event with entertainment, including music performances and Virunga beverages.

Kigali Today Ltd media group was granted exclusive access.

The project is a brainchild of  Masai Ujiri – recent former president of basketball team the Toronto Raptors and founder of non-profit Giants of Africa. His team redesigned the existing structure into a hub to serve the country’s younger generations, as a new centre for sports, hospitality, community, and culture.

