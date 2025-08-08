Denmark Upgrades Kigali Office to Full Embassy

KIGALI – The Kingdom of Denmark has officially elevated its diplomatic presence in Rwanda, transforming its Kigali-based Project Office into a full-fledged Embassy in a move that signals a new chapter of strengthened bilateral relations.
The upgrade, which formally took effect on August 1, 2025, establishes a permanent, resident diplomatic mission in Rwanda for the first time.
Previously, the Danish Ambassador Signe Winding Albjerg to Rwanda was resident in Kampala, Uganda.
The announcement was officially celebrated today on social media. In a post on X, the new embassy declared, “Denmark has opened an Embassy in Rwanda! As of 1 August 2025, the Project Office in Kigali became the Embassy of Denmark – marking stronger diplomatic ties.”
The groundwork for this deepened partnership was laid several years ago. Rwanda and Denmark solidified their commitment to strengthen bilateral dialogue through the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in April 2021.
The agreements, focused on political consultations and cooperation on asylum and migration, were signed during a high-level visit to Kigali by Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Minister for Immigration and Integration from April 26-28, 2021.
That visit also included discussions on trade, investment, and climate, establishing a formal framework for cooperation.
These foundational agreements paved the way for more recent commitments, including a significant climate change cooperation agreement signed in January 2024 and the formal announcement of the embassy upgrade in September 2024.
Officials state the embassy will be a crucial catalyst for enhancing collaboration well beyond traditional diplomacy, focusing on key sectors such as green energy, sustainable development, good governance, and trade.
“The opening of the Danish embassy in Kigali marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between Rwanda and Denmark,” a statement from the mission noted.
Denmark becomes the latest European nation to establish a resident mission in the Rwandan capital, a city that is increasingly becoming a major diplomatic hub on the continent.
Kigali now hosts more than 40 embassies and High Commissions, along with numerous consulates and non-resident missions.