Qatar Forces Train RDF in VIP Protection, Anti-Terror Tactics

Bugesera, Rwanda — A six-week joint military training programme between the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Qatar Armed Forces concluded today at the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, Bugesera District, marking a new milestone in Rwanda-Qatar security cooperation.

A total of 163 officers and personnel from the RDF Military Police successfully completed the intensive course, which focused on key tactical areas including VIP protection, counter-terrorism, anti-riot operations, and fighting in built-up areas (FIBUA).

The training aimed to enhance RDF personnel’s capacity to respond effectively to emerging security threats, protect high-profile individuals, maintain public order, and conduct operations in complex urban environments.

The programme was led by highly experienced trainers from the Qatar Armed Forces.

Speaking at the pass-out ceremony, RDF Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga hailed the success of the training and thanked Qatar for its consistent support.

“Readiness in today’s security environment requires not only robust institutions but also well-trained personnel capable of responding decisively to a wide range of threats,” said Gen Muganga. “It is within this context that we deeply value our bilateral cooperation with the Qatar Armed Forces.”

A Growing Defence Partnership

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Ali Bin Hamad, Chargé d’Affaires of the State of Qatar to Rwanda, alongside RDF generals and a delegation from the Qatar Armed Forces.

Maj Nader Alhajri, Chief of Training for the Qatari side, praised RDF’s commitment to excellence and highlighted the value of the ongoing military partnership.

“The skills acquired will enable RDF Military Police to perform their duties with increased efficiency and professionalism,” he said. “This course was conducted as part of the cooperation between our two countries.”

This training session is the latest in a growing list of joint initiatives between Rwanda and Qatar’s defence institutions, illustrating both countries’ desire to strengthen operational readiness and regional stability.

The RDF and Qatar Armed Forces have in recent years expanded their cooperation to cover training, logistics, and strategic planning, reflecting a shared understanding of modern security challenges.

As regional threats evolve, such partnerships are expected to play an even more critical role in preparing forces to respond swiftly and effectively.