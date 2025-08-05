Philippa’s Reflections On IROZA Chatbot

April 3-4-2025, I had the opportunity to attend the inaugural Global AI Summit held at the Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda. I have no technology or ai background, but I am intrigued by the incredible transformative power of ai – 2,000 people from 95 countries attended this event. The event was highly inspiring, insightful and it created a roadmap and motivation for homegrown solutions.
My take-home lesson came from the remarks made by Dr James Mwangi: he urged participants to move beyond passive observation and actively find solutions to problems using ai. What really resonated with me was when he said that we must create solutions rooted in local needs.
Capitalizing on my lived experience as a 31 -year breast cancer survivor and a pioneer advocate, I strongly believe harnessing awareness is the bedrock of cancer survival. As the African adage says:”The enemy you know can’t kill” Data tells us that Early Detection saves lives. Surviving cancer begins with awareness and knowledge of the disease: cancer is a disease not a curse, does not discriminate, its signs and symptoms, risk factors, facts/myths, prevention, control and treatment options and how to access medical help.
I was hardly listening at the closing of the summit, my head was going around, could AI solve our Awareness problem?
BCIEA is a survivor-led non profit, dedicated to saving lives through awareness, education and support. Our major problem is Lack of awareness: it leads to late diagnoses, preventable deaths, this enhances stigma that prevents women from seeking life-saving medical care.
BCIEA’s work spans creation of culturally appropriate awareness/educational materials and tools, grassroots education campaigns, screening, distribution of free breast prostheses and operating the Pink Wellness House, that provides respite space for rural patients undergoing treatment. Since 2007, when we started with 27 patients, we have directly reached, educated and supported 45,000 women, men and youth. The inspiration from attending the Global ai Summit was pivotal in convincing my team to take the plunge and create IROZA. What is so amazing, once IROZA came alive, the flood gate of ideas has not stopped.
Just thinking about the impact and scope of Iroza is mind-boggling, her cousin Akaliza is on her way and many more.
IROZA was born after 17 years of dedicated, hard grassroots labor on management of Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA) Inc.single handedly, with volunteer support and shoe-string budget— but with extraordinary growing progress.
You may want to know who Iroza is? Iroza means- Pink in Kinyarwanda, the color of Pink Ribbon, the Global breast cancer symbol.
Who is IROZA?
IROZA, is an AI-powered chatbot created by Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA) Inc. Team. She lives on WhatsApp, and is dedicated to providing breast health support and information to women in Rwanda. Her mission is to make reliable, compassionate help available to you, any time, anywhere.
24/7 IROZA will support you whenever you need her:
You can reach out to Iroza on WhatsApp at any hour, no appointments, no waiting rooms. Whether it’s midnight or midday.
She will be there to answer your questions, offer guidance, and help you find nearby services. You get support in your language, on your terms, whenever you need it.
IROZA is Multilingual, Culturally Aware, and Easy to Understand
IROZA communicates in the language women actually use in Rwanda, including Kinyarwanda, English, French and more. Her responses are simple, respectful, and sensitive to local cultures, ensuring that language is never a barrier to getting the help you need.
What Can IROZA Do for You?
IROZA offers smart guidance, screening support, and personalized education. Whether you have questions about breast cancer lumps or pain, need reminders about screenings or want to know where to find local resources. She is here to empower you with information tailored to your needs.
WHY does IROZA Matter?
In Rwanda, many women face cultural, economic, and systemic barriers to early breast cancer detection. IROZA helps break these barriers by providing a private, stigma free space to learn, ask questions, and take action, starting with awareness and education.
Built with Care, Backed by Experts
IROZA is the result of over 17 years of BCIEA grassroots work in Rwanda, developed in partnership with healthcare providers, technologists and the community it serves. IROZA is not more than AI, She is part of a movement for change.
Private, Secure, and Free
Your safety and privacy are IROZA’s top priorities. She never stores, tracks, or shares your personal information. IROZA was built with strict data protection standards, especially for women who need help but fear judgment or exposure.
The birth of IROZA has made BCIEA realize how we can bring life-saving knowledge to more people closer anytime and anywhere cost effectively.
Iroza is a compassionate companion, communicates in real time, breaks the silence, distigmatizes, answers questions, guides action and connects people to care. Importantly, Iroza will likely scale up awareness, screening and accessing health care— early detection and save lives.
At BCIEA we always say: EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES, we can also say that EARLY CONNECTION DOES SAVE too?
Written by: Philippa Kibugu-Decuir, the founder of Breast Cancer initiative East Africa (BCiEA)