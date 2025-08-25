Rwanda Looks to Partnerships to Boost Digital Learning

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda is continuing its journey to modernize classrooms with technology, and this month’s EdTech Mondays Rwanda will focus on how partnerships between the government and private sector can speed up progress.

The talk show, airing this Monday on KT Radio and Kigali Today’s YouTube channel from 6PM to 7PM, is themed “Building Public-Private Partnerships for Sustainable EdTech Growth” (Kwagura ubufatanye bwa Leta n’Abikorera mu Guteza Imbere Ikoranabuhanga mu Burezi).

Why Partnerships Matter

Rwanda has already introduced smart classrooms, trained thousands of teachers in digital skills, and invested in internet connectivity for schools.

But to make these changes sustainable, experts say the government cannot work alone.

Partnerships with private companies, entrepreneurs, and development partners can bring in the money, new ideas, and technical expertise needed to reach every learner, including those in rural areas.

What Partnerships Really Mean in EdTech

When we talk about public-private partnerships (PPPs) in education technology, it’s about sharing resources, skills, and responsibilities between government, private companies, non-profits, and sometimes international organizations to make sure digital learning reaches more students.

A good partnership is not just about private companies giving equipment or the government funding schools — it’s about long-term cooperation where both sides benefit and learners get sustainable solutions.

Panelists and Discussion

This month’s episode will feature:

Leon Mwumvaneza , Ministry of Education

, Ministry of Education Dr. Wilson Musoni , Dean and Senior Lecturer, University of Kigali

, Dean and Senior Lecturer, University of Kigali Agashumbusho Merci , Executive Assistant to the CEO and M&E Lead, Solvit Africa

, Executive Assistant to the CEO and M&E Lead, Solvit Africa Umukazana Germaine, Moderator

Together, they will explore how PPPs are contributing to Rwanda’s EdTech growth, what strategies ensure partnerships remain relevant, and how the private sector can contribute innovation and technical expertise.

The discussion will also touch on policies that attract more investment and how to ensure rural schools are not left behind.

Part of Rwanda’s Vision 2050

With Rwanda’s Vision 2050 placing education and digital skills at the heart of its transformation, the episode will explore how EdTech partnerships can mobilize resources and innovation to prepare the next generation of Rwandans for a competitive global economy.

About EdTech Mondays Rwanda

Launched in 2019 by the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT in partnership with the Rwanda ICT Chamber, EdTech Mondays Rwanda is a monthly talk show designed to spark dialogue around education technology adoption.

The program is part of a continent-wide conversation that also airs on CNBC Africa and the Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works Facebook page, with local adaptations in Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and Nigeria.