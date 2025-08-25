Are Science Subjects Really Hard? Minister Nsengimana Says “No!”

Kigali, Rwanda – The widespread belief among Rwandan students and parents is that science subjects are inherently difficult, shaping not only academic choices and performance but also the national approach to education.

Mathematics is feared, Physics often dismissed as impossible, and many learners shy away before even giving them a chance. This belief has shaped choices, careers, and even national performance trends.

But Rwanda’s Education Minister, Joseph Nsengimana, firmly challenges this trend. In fact, for Minister Nsengimana, “Science is the easiest language to learn and understand”.

When the 2024/25 national examination results for Primary and lower level secondary were released on Tuesday, shocking figures showed poor performance in Mathematics and Physics subjects both in primary and lower secondary.

Shortly after the results we released, discussions in some WhatsApp groups began murmuring: “Sciences are very hard.”

Most of us have grown up with this mentality.

But Minister Nsengimana cuts in with a bold statement that changes the tone of this trend. “In fact, the language of sciences is the easiest to understand and speak,” he says.

To break this down, Minister Nsengimana reminds us that; “At least, we know that 1+1 equals 2. Whether it rains, whether there’s sunshine, whether it is during the day or night, that formula never changes. That is different from other subjects.”

Minister’s words reframes the debate, and urges Rwandans to reconsider a central question: Are sciences truly more difficult, or is the challenge largely a misperception that can be changed?

The Numbers Behind the Fear

The 2024/25 results painted a picture that many educators expected but few wanted to confront publicly. According to released figures, Primary Six performance in Mathematics stood at just 27%. At the lower secondary level, Physics recorded a pass rate of 27.55%, Chemistry hovered around 35%, and Biology fared slightly better at 44%.

In comparison, language subjects like English and Kinyarwanda registered significantly higher pass rates, sometimes above 60%. For many, these numbers confirmed what parents, teachers, and learners have whispered for years: sciences are simply harder than other subjects.

But Minister Nsengimana’s response challenged the conventional wisdom. He argued that sciences are not uniquely complex, but rather suffer from a perception problem and ineffective teaching methods that make them appear harder than they are.

“Sciences give us universal truths,” he explained. “The challenge is not in their difficulty, but in how we approach them. If we change the way we teach and learn sciences, learners will realize that these subjects are far more straightforward than we assume.”

Private vs. Public School Divide

The results also exposed another reality: private schools consistently outperformed public schools in sciences. In some private institutions, more than 70% of learners passed sciences, while in most public schools the rates were below 30%.

Why the stark difference?

Education experts point to several factors. Private schools often have better laboratory facilities, smaller class sizes, and access to teaching aids that make abstract scientific concepts come alive.

Public schools, by contrast, sometimes struggle with overcrowded classrooms and limited resources, leaving teachers with fewer opportunities to give individualized attention.

Yet even in private schools, sciences remain the subjects most likely to instill anxiety. Parents invest heavily in extra lessons, private tutors, and weekend coaching, all in the hope of boosting their children’s performance. The cycle reinforces the idea that sciences require extraordinary effort compared to other subjects.

Breaking the Myth

Minister Nsengimana’s argument—that sciences are actually the easiest subjects—may sound radical, but it rests on a simple truth: sciences operate on rules that rarely change.

In Mathematics, the principles of addition, subtraction, and algebra remain constant. Physics laws—Newton’s laws of motion, for example—do not shift with time or location. Chemistry reactions may require memorization, but the patterns are predictable and repeatable.

Languages, on the other hand, are full of exceptions. In English, for instance, spelling rules often break down (“i before e except after c”—until you meet words like weird or science). History and literature demand interpretation and memorization of events, opinions, and contexts, which differ depending on sources.

“Back in the days, some of our Science teachers mocked us saying we were not capable of passing their science subjects. Such statements demoralized us and we ended up failing these subjects,” says of my friends.

In some cases, children are told that science is tough even before they start. “If we reversed that narrative—if we told them that sciences are the easiest—they would approach them with confidence instead of fear, says Alex Muhizi, a science teacher.

What Experts Say

Muhizi agrees that perception plays a big role. “When a learner hears from parents, siblings, and even teachers that science is hard, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. They go into class already defeated,” he explained.

He emphasizes that the teaching approach matters as much as the content. “We need to make science practical. A child who learns about photosynthesis in a textbook may forget it, but if they plant beans and watch the leaves turn green, they never forget. The problem is not science—it is how science is delivered,” he says.

This view resonates globally. A UNESCO report on science education in Africa highlighted that countries investing in hands-on experiments, project-based learning, and teacher training see higher performance in STEM subjects. Ghana, for instance, recently revamped its junior secondary science curriculum to focus on inquiry-based learning, leading to noticeable improvements in exam results.

The Global Perspective

Rwanda is not alone in struggling with the perception of difficult sciences. Across Africa and beyond, Mathematics and Physics are routinely cited as the toughest hurdles for students. In Nigeria, only about 30% of secondary students pass Mathematics in national exams. In India, despite its reputation for producing engineers, millions of students still rely on private coaching to survive Physics and Chemistry.

By contrast, Switzerland—a country often praised for its strong STEM pipeline—attributes its success to early exposure to practical sciences. Children there learn basic coding, build simple machines, and experiment with everyday objects in primary school. By the time they reach secondary level, sciences feel like second nature rather than intimidating mysteries.

Minister Nsengimana hinted at Rwanda adopting a similar path: giving learners’ confidence in sciences from the earliest stages.

Rethinking How Rwanda Teaches Science

The Minister’s remarks have sparked discussions within education circles about practical reforms. Suggestions include:

Early exposure: Introducing playful experiments in primary school rather than waiting until upper levels.

Teacher training: Equipping teachers with modern methods that make sciences engaging rather than abstract.

Learning by doing: Ensuring schools have functional laboratories and materials—even low-cost local solutions can make a difference.

Changing the narrative: Actively promoting the message that sciences are manageable and enjoyable, rather than insurmountable.

Already, the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) and Rwanda Education Board (REB) officials are considering integrating more practical projects into national exams, rewarding students not only for memorization but also for applying knowledge creatively.

Why It Matters

The stakes are high. Rwanda’s Vision 2050 depends heavily on building a knowledge-based economy fueled by technology, innovation, and science-driven industries.

From drone technology and renewable energy to medical research and artificial intelligence, the future belongs to those who can master STEM.

But parents, too, have a role to play. For instance, instead of reinforcing fear, they can encourage curiosity—whether by helping children solve puzzles, building simple tools, or even asking them to explain scientific concepts in their own words.

Changing the Story

The belief that sciences are “too hard” may have persisted for generations, but it is not an unshakable truth. Minister Nsengimana’s intervention is a reminder that fear often stems more from perception than reality.

As Rwanda reflects on the latest exam results and plans for future reforms, the message is clear: sciences are not the enemy. They are, in fact, the most universal language we have—one where 1+1 will always equal 2, no matter the season, weather, or circumstance.

Perhaps, the real challenge is not that sciences are difficult, but that for too long, we have told ourselves the wrong story. And as the Minister reminded everyone: the time has come to tell a new one.

If our children continue fearing sciences, we cannot build the nation we envision. We must change the story NOW.