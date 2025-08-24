Future Pros Take Flight: NCBA Junior Golf Makes Its Mark in Rwanda



The sun rose over Kigali Golf Resort & Villas with a calm breeze and flawless skies, setting the perfect stage for a historic day in Rwandan junior golf. By dawn, young golfers were already warming up with focus and determination, ready to etch their names into a milestone moment.

Sixty juniors, ranging from 4 to 16 years old, competed across four divisions, bringing a mix of excitement, composure, and raw talent that left parents, coaches, and spectators convinced Rwanda is nurturing players who could soon compete on the continental stage.

The 18-hole advanced category proved the highlight of the day, delivering a commanding performance from Mukabwa Murenjekha, whose precision and calmness under pressure earned him a net 65 to secure first place. His younger sister, Wambui Murenjekha, followed closely with a sharp short game and impressive course management, finishing with a net 70. Hannah Murenzi joined them on the podium with an equally composed net 70. Their consistency and strategic play sent a clear message: Rwanda’s junior golf program is producing athletes with the skill and temperament to excel regionally and beyond.

In the 9-hole intermediate division, six-year-old Joey Zane Wimfura Mutaboba stole the spotlight, claiming victory with a composed 49. Yao Yao and Cyibil Wambui weren’t far behind, with scores of 51 and 52 respectively, proving the depth of talent emerging in Rwanda’s youth golf scene.

The energy carried into the younger categories, where the 6-hole beginners put on a spirited performance led by Rodney Rwivanga at 35 strokes. In the 3-hole contest, Sine Saro and Travis Yuhi Emile tied for top honors with 17 strokes each. Even at these early levels, discipline and skill were evident, demonstrating that this tournament is more than just an event—it’s a vital pipeline for Rwanda’s future golf stars.

“This series isn’t simply about competition; it’s about building a pathway,” said Ambassador Bill Kayonga, Chairman of the Rwanda Golf Union. “We now have a structure for young golfers to develop their skills and feed directly into Rwanda’s national team. We thank NCBA for making this possible.”

“We’re proud to offer a glimpse into the next generation of African golf,” said Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Bank Rwanda. “Our investment in junior golf reflects our commitment to ‘Change the Story’ and build opportunities where they matter most.”

The event’s success was also a testament to the meticulous planning by Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, which has invested heavily in its junior academy. “Seeing these kids take the course with professionalism and joy proves that consistent coaching and opportunities pay off,” said Gaston Gasore, Acting CEO of Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

As competition wrapped up, the tournament transformed into a lively family celebration. A poolside prize-giving ceremony featured grand trophies, giveaways, and a cake-cutting ceremony, with music, swimming, food, and ice cream courtesy of the sponsors. Families, golfers, and guests celebrated not only a successful tournament but also the bright future of Rwandan golf.

With strong partnerships, rising talent, and a clear development pathway, Rwanda’s next generation of golfers is swinging confidently toward a future filled with possibility.