RwandAir Acquires Two New Boeing 737-800s

KIGALI, Rwanda – RwandAir, Rwanda’s national carrier, has significantly enhanced its operational capacity with the addition of two modern Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its growing fleet, bringing its total number of aircraft to 16.

The airline announced the arrival of the twin jets, a key part of its strategic expansion plan to modernize and streamline operations. The first aircraft touched down earlier this month and has already been seamlessly integrated into the schedule, undertaking commercial flights. The second aircraft arrived last night, marking another step in the carrier’s steady growth strategy.

Each new Boeing 737-800 is configured in a single-class layout to accommodate 174 passengers, making them well-suited for high-demand routes. They are slated to primarily serve RwandAir’s short and medium-haul network across Africa and the Middle East, improving connectivity and providing more travel options for passengers.

A Diverse and Modern Fleet

With these latest additions, RwandAir’s fleet now stands at 16 aircraft, a balanced mix tailored for its varied route network:

3 Airbus A330s: Backbone of the airline’s long-haul operations, connecting Kigali to Europe and Asia.

Backbone of the airline’s long-haul operations, connecting Kigali to Europe and Asia. 6 Boeing 737s: The expanded narrow-body fleet, including the new -800 models, serves as the workhorse for regional and medium-haul routes.

The expanded narrow-body fleet, including the new -800 models, serves as the workhorse for regional and medium-haul routes. 2 Bombardier CRJ900s: Regional jets that efficiently serve thinner routes with greater frequency.

Regional jets that efficiently serve thinner routes with greater frequency. 2 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-Q400s: Turboprops utilized for short-haul flights to nearby destinations.

The introduction of these fuel-efficient aircraft is expected to improve passenger experience through greater availability while also strengthening the airline’s competitiveness in the regional aviation market.

The move signals RwandAir’s continued recovery and ambitious growth following the global aviation slowdown, reinforcing its role as a key connector within Africa and beyond.

Industry analysts view the fleet expansion as a positive indicator of Rwanda’s broader economic recovery and its long-term vision of establishing Kigali as a central aviation hub on the continent.

Passengers can expect to see the new Boeing 737-800s deployed on popular regional routes in the coming weeks as the airline fully integrates them into its rotation.