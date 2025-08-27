Rwanda and Mozambique Seal New Security, Trade Deals as Leaders Reaffirm Ties

Kigali, Rwanda – President Paul Kagame and visiting Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Wednesday reaffirmed the depth of friendship and cooperation between their two countries, stressing the importance of strengthening security partnerships and unlocking new opportunities in trade and investment.

Welcoming his guest at Village Urugwiro in Kigali, President Kagame emphasized that Rwanda and Mozambique share a unique bond built on trust and solidarity.

“We are good friends, brothers and sisters,” Kagame said. “We already have frameworks of cooperation, but the most important thing is to make them work, to operationalize them.”

Kagame underlined the urgency of Africa taking the lead in addressing its own challenges.

“Violent extremism is a growing threat to our continent,” he said. “As Africans, we must own this problem and confront it together. Outsourcing our security to external actors will not build lasting peace, nor will it deliver the development our people need.”

He noted that while the security partnership in Cabo Delgado is central, Rwanda and Mozambique also have vast potential for collaboration beyond military efforts.

“Our two countries can achieve a lot together economically. We encourage stronger business-to-business ties. The Mozambican delegation’s engagement with our private sector is an important step forward,” Kagame said.

Chapo: “We pay homage to Rwanda’s men and women”

President Chapo, in his remarks, repeatedly expressed heartfelt gratitude to Rwanda for its decisive role in helping Mozambique confront violent extremism in its northern Cabo Delgado province.

“We pay homage to the men and women of Rwanda who, alongside Mozambican forces, are fighting the enemies of peace and stability in Cabo Delgado,” he said. “Your sons and daughters have shed blood on our soil so that our people may have peace again. For that, Mozambique will always be grateful.”

Chapo stressed that while challenges remain, Rwanda’s support has changed the trajectory of the conflict.

He said: “Thanks to this cooperation, we see peace returning to areas once held by insurgents, even though sporadic attacks continue. The difference is clear: people are going back to their homes, children are returning to schools, and communities are beginning to live again.”

In a direct address to Rwandan soldiers still deployed in Mozambique, Chapo added: “We thank you for your courage and your sacrifice. Mozambique will never forget that in our darkest hour, Rwanda stood with us.”

Strengthening Ties Beyond Security

President Chapo said his country was eager to deepen economic ties.

“Our partnership is not only about fighting terrorism,” he said. “We must also build the foundations of prosperity. Agriculture, industry, and trade are sectors where we can do more together. Rwanda’s example in building resilience and innovation is one we greatly admire.”

He added that Mozambique is determined to make the agreements with Rwanda “living documents” that translate into practical projects.

“We do not want signed papers gathering dust. We want results for our people,” Chapo said.

Bonds of Solidarity

President Kagame, for his part, stressed that Rwanda views its role in Mozambique as part of a broader African responsibility.

“When Mozambique asked for help, we did not hesitate. Our destiny as Africans is tied together. What threatens one of us threatens all of us. Rwanda will continue to stand with Mozambique as a sister country.”

President Chapo concluded by inviting President Kagame to Mozambique, noting that the bonds between the two nations were “in their best shape ever.”

He said, “Our partnership is a demonstration of solidarity, and it is strengthening not only security but also our shared development. Together, Rwanda and Mozambique are showing that Africans can solve African problems.”

Before delivering their remarks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of two key agreements between Rwanda and Mozambique. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Mozambique’s Investment and Export Promotion Agency, with RDB CEO Jean-Guy Afrika and Mozambique’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, Momade Juizo, signing on behalf of their respective countries.

In addition, Rwanda’s Defence Minister, Juvenal Marizamunda, and Mozambique’s Minister for National Defence, Major General Cristóvão Artur Chume, signed a Status of Forces Agreement on Rwanda’s support to the fight against terrorism in Mozambique.