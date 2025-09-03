Africa’s First Self-Flying Air Car Takes Off in Rwanda

KIGALI –

Rwanda has marked a historic milestone in aviation with the first-ever public flight of a self-flying passenger drone on the African continent.

The demonstration, featuring the EHang EH216-S electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, took place in Kigali on Wednesday, just ahead of the Africa Aviation Summit 2025, which opens September 4–5.

The Government of Rwanda partnered with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and EHang, a global leader in urban air mobility technology, to launch the pilot flight.

The EH216-S, designed to carry two passengers, soared to an altitude of around 100 meters, representing the next step in Rwanda’s bold embrace of advanced air mobility technologies.

Rwanda as a Hub for Aviation Innovation

Officials say the move strengthens Rwanda’s position as Africa’s hub for testing and implementing cutting-edge aviation technologies.

By working with CRBC’s global engineering expertise and EHang’s pioneering aircraft, Rwanda aims to develop an ecosystem for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)—a field expected to ease urban congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and create new models for sustainable transportation.

“Rwanda is actively building a future where our cities are more connected and our economy is more dynamic through innovative transport solutions,” said the Minister of Infrastructure, who represented the Government of Rwanda. “Our partnership with CRBC provides a strong foundation to bring in new technologies and expertise. By collaborating on this historic flight, we are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication to fostering a safe, progressive regulatory environment for Advanced Air Mobility.”

CRBC and EHang’s Role

HUANG Qilin, Director General of the CRBC Rwanda Office, welcomed the partnership, saying: “We are proud to partner with the Government of Rwanda to support their vision of becoming a pioneer in aviation technology. Leveraging our global network and engineering strength, we look forward to working with Rwanda to explore the potential of the low-altitude economy and create new models for innovative development across the continent.”

For its part, EHang emphasized that the EH216-S is part of a new generation of pilotless eVTOLs, already tested in Asia and the Middle East. The Rwanda launch marks the first such demonstration in Africa and highlights the country’s willingness to lead in adopting futuristic transport solutions.

Global Context

Passenger drones—or “flying taxis”—are still in early stages worldwide but are gaining traction in countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates, and some European cities.

They are viewed as eco-friendly, electric-powered alternatives for short-distance urban travel. Rwanda’s successful debut places the country among global early movers in this field.