RDF Gives Bicycles to Local Leaders in Mozambique

by Stephen Kamanzi
The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) security contingent deployed in Mozambique has donated bicycles to local leaders of villages in Mocímboa da Praia District, Cabo Delgado Province.

The initiative aims to support their daily work, strengthen community participation in the fight against terrorism, promote socio-economic development, and enhance local governance.

The handover ceremony, held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, was attended by local leaders, representatives of Mozambique’s security agencies, Rwanda’s security leadership, and residents of the area.

Madam Helena Bandeira, President of the Municipal Council of Mocímboa da Praia, expressed her gratitude to the Rwanda Security Force for the significant support, stressing that the bicycles will play an important role in strengthening local governance and improving service delivery.

She said: “This donation will have a direct impact on our community leaders. It will help them reach the people they serve faster and deliver services more effectively. We also extend our gratitude to His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and the Rwandan security forces for responding to the needs of the people of Mocímboa da Praia and Mozambique at large.”

Colonel Emmanuel Nyirihirwe, speaking on behalf of Rwandan forces, underlined the importance of collaboration between local leadership and Rwandan forces in restoring peace and improving the livelihoods of the people of Mocímboa da Praia.

Col. Nyirihirwe said: “These bicycles will serve as an essential tool for village leaders, enabling them to reach communities more easily, verify and share information quickly, and respond without delay. Beyond reinforcing security, this support strengthens cooperation between Rwandan security forces, local authorities, and the population. We also believe these bicycles will be valuable to the leaders in their daily work.”

The donation is designed to address the pressing challenges faced by local leaders in their day-to-day responsibilities. It will help them better serve their communities, improve coordination, and reinforce security efforts in Mocímboa da Praia and surrounding areas.

Rwanda’s Army and Police have been deployed in Northern Mozambique since 2022, at invitation of Maputo, to help deal with a deadly Islamist insurgency. Peace and calm have since returned, and reconstruction efforts are ongoing.

Mozambique’s new leader President Daniel Chapo was in Rwanda in past days to personally deliver appreciation from Mozambicans to Rwandans for the support.

