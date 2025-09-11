At 76, China Celebrates Transformation and Deepening Bonds with Rwanda

Remarks at the Reception Celebrating the 76th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China Held September 10, 2025, at the Chine Embassy, Kigali

Honorable Gen. Kabarebe, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,

Honorable Ambassador Gasamagera, Secretary General of Rwanda Patriotic Front,

Honorable Dr. Ndabamenye, Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources,

Excellencies Ambassadors, Representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations,

Distinguished guests,

Dear fellow Chinese compatriots,

Ladies and gentlemen,

All protocols observed:

Mwiriwe and Murakaza Neza!

It’s a genuine pleasure to see you all here celebrating this special occasion – the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Please allow me to take this moment to express my deepest gratitude to all our friends who consistently champion China-Rwanda friendship. Your support means the world to us.

Just around the corner, on October 1st, we mark PRC’s 76th birthday. Seventy-six years on from its founding, China stands as a testament to transformation: from war-torn beginnings to becoming the world’s second-largest economy, top manufacturing nation, leading global trader, and a key player both attracting and investing foreign direct investment worldwide. This incredible journey owes everything to the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of China and the tireless dedication of its people.

Over 100 million Chinese lifted themselves out of poverty in just ten years – a historic achievement eliminating absolute poverty within our borders. Globally, China has fueled growth for over a decade running, contributing over 30% annually to world economic expansion. Even now, with GDP growing at 5.3% in the first half of 2025, China continues powering forward as a vital engine driving the global economy.

Guided by its independent foreign policy of peace, China has built diplomatic ties with 183 countries globally through initiatives like the Belt and Road, Four Global Initiatives (for development, security, civilization & most recently, governance), the vibrant Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and our latest proposal for an International Organization for Mediation and the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization.

Enhancing global governance is the right choice for the international community to share development opportunities and address global challenges. In this context, China proposes the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) to promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system and work together for a community with a shared future for humanity.

China will strengthen joint efforts with all parties to explore ways to reform and improve global governance and open up a bright future of peace, security, prosperity, and progress. True to our role as Africa’s reliable partner, we pursue cooperation grounded in sincerity, delivering tangible results, fostering affinity, and honoring good faith.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Our nation paid an immense price for independence and liberation. Eighty years ago, after enduring fourteen brutal years—longer than WWII itself—the Chinese people emerged victorious against Japanese aggression. The cost was heartbreaking: nearly 35 million lives lost, leaving deep scars on our national psyche. At last, this was fundamentally a triumph: of justice crushing tyranny, light dispelling darkness, and progress defeating regression. It remains China’s enduring contribution to humanity’s fight against fascism. We must cherish hard-won peace, safeguard historical truth, remember fallen heroes, strengthen solidarity among nations, and relentlessly together build a better future for Humanity.

Since arriving in the country—this breathtaking land of a thousand hills—back in late June, I’ve been constantly inspired by the palpable energy, harmony, and work ethic of its people. Consider it the great privilege of my career to serve, in a nation brimming with bright future and boundless potential. Your strong support makes fulfilling my duties not just possible, but profoundly rewarding. How fortunate am I to be here precisely when bilateral relations hit historic high! Last year saw our partnership elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, fundamentally opening exciting new horizons for collaboration across all fronts.

Trust deepens between our governments; party-to-party exchanges thrive; delegations crisscross between our cities regularly; and at multilateral forums, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder defending each other’s core interests. We highly value Rwanda’s support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the One-China principle.

Economically, connections tighten dramatically: bilateral trade surged to a record high of US$670 million in 2024. As Rwanda’s foremost source of FDI, China backs flagship projects transforming landscapes and lives—like Masaka Hospital providing essential care, modern highways unlocking regional mobility, and cutting-edge Smart Education systems empowering our next generations. The successful debut of EHang’s pilotless human-carrying flight has laid a strong foundation for us to share new technologies and expertise.

Culturally, hearts are opening wider to each other as well. Chinese language programs flourish: Mandarin resonates increasingly across the country; exiting Chinese travelers show off their discoveries in this country on social media. For twelve consecutive years, teams from Hong Kong Polytechnic University have conducted service learning by installing solar panels in rural homes—illuminating not just dwellings, but also kindling hopes within local communities.

Last week, two Chinese namers were invited to the 20th Kwita Izina, who named two baby gorillas as “Izere”(Hope) and “Tekana”(feel secure). Their selection wasn’t random—it pulsed with genuine desire for Rwanda’s wellbeing and stood as a vibrant testament to the bond uniting China and Rwanda. While scholarships, workshops, and training sessions offer Rwandans immersive experiences in China, deepening mutual understanding exponentially.

To tonight’s scholarship recipients attending this reception: congratulations! May your upcoming journey to China be rich with discovery and connection.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Our mission here is to observe, to love, and to share. As I conclude, let me affirm China’s unwavering commitment: we stand ready alongside Rwandan sisters and brothers to translate the strategic vision shared by our Heads of State and outcomes from the recent FOCAC Beijing Summit into concrete action, propelling our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ever forward.

Now, please join me in raising a glass: To the enduring peace and happiness of our two peoples! To the flourishing friendship between China and Rwanda! And to the health, prosperity, and success of all present!

Murakoze!