Kagame, UAE Delegation Explore Stronger Media Cooperation

Kigali – President Paul Kagame on Tuesday received Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of both the National Media Office (NMO) and the UAE Media Council (UAEMC), who is in Rwanda with a high-level delegation.

Discussions centered on strengthening media cooperation between Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates, with both sides emphasizing the importance of media as a bridge for advancing bilateral relations and deepening partnerships across multiple sectors.

Sheikh Abdulla’s visit comes at a time when Rwanda is expanding its international media engagement and positioning itself as a hub for innovation and investment in Africa.

The UAE delegation highlights the country’s commitment to building strategic partnerships in media, communication, and technology.

The talks underscored the role of media in shaping national narratives, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting development opportunities between the two nations, according to statement from Village Urugwiro.

The National Media Office and the UAE Media Council, which Sheikh Abdulla chairs, oversee the UAE’s strategic communication, media regulation, and global representation.

Their involvement signals potential joint initiatives with Rwanda in training, capacity building, content development, and information exchange.

President Kagame (center) meets Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed (President’s right), the Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and the UAE Media Council (UAEMC), along with his delegation. The Rwandan officials are Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yolande Makolo, Government Spokesperson and Francis Gatare, Senior Advisor to the President.

