France Will Continue Pursuing Genocide Fugitives – New Envoy

Kigali, September 8, 2025 – President Paul Kagame on Monday received credentials from four new ambassadors accredited to Rwanda.

They include Casper Stenger Jensen of Denmark, Irene Vida Gala of Brazil, Aurélie Royet-Gounin of France, and AbdelAziz Elsaid Shahin of Egypt.

The new French Ambassador to Rwanda, Aurélie Royet-Gounin, pledged that her country will continue to strengthen bilateral relations while also following up on genocide suspects linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She further noted that France is keen on enhancing cooperation with Rwanda in both defense and justice sectors.

Ambassador Royet-Gounin succeeds Amb. Antoine Anfré, who concluded his mission in Rwanda on July 24, 2025.

Brazil’s new Ambassador, Irene Vida Gala, said that Rwanda and Brazil will continue to cooperate in several fields, including agriculture and livestock.

She emphasized her commitment to promoting educational exchanges, with the aim of enabling Rwandan students to study at Brazilian universities.

She added: “I will strive to ensure that ‘Visit Rwanda’ appears on the jerseys of teams in my country, because we have big clubs—why shouldn’t one of them wear Visit Rwanda on their shirts?”

Denmark’s envoy, Casper Stenger Jensen, said he will focus on promoting investment and trade between the two nations.

The new arriving envoys further strengthen Rwanda’s ties with these countries, which already share cooperation frameworks.

For instance, Rwanda and Brazil signed agreements in October 2023 covering prisoner transfers and visa waivers for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The agreements were signed by then-Foreign Minister Dr. Vincent Biruta and his Brazilian counterpart, Amb. Mauro Vierra.

Similarly, Rwanda and Denmark signed a cooperation agreement on January 21, 2024, focusing on climate change and environmental protection.

VIDEO OF THE EVENT AT VILLAGE URUGWIRO