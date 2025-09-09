Rwanda Draws ‘Red Line’ at UN on DR Congo Genocide Allegations

Geneva — Rwanda has drawn a firm line at the United Nations Human Rights Council, rejecting accusations from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that it is committing genocide in eastern Congo.

Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa, Rwanda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva warns that such claims cross a “red line” unless backed by evidence.

Ambassador Bakuramutsa told delegates at the Council’s 60th Session that Rwanda “will not accept being continuously subjected to baseless accusations.”

She faulted the UN for ignoring her delegation’s point of order seeking clarification after the DRC’s Minister of Human Rights accused Rwanda of backing armed groups and committing atrocities in eastern Congo.

At the session, Kinshasa sent a large government delegation to present a petition calling for international recognition of what it describes as GENOCOST—an “economic genocide” allegedly being committed in its mineral-rich east.

According to Congolese officials, Rwanda has occupied eastern Congo, killing its people for economic gain.

“The UN’s costliest mission cannot be measured by reports,” Amb. Bakuramutsa said. “It is very concerning that a point of order was ignored by the President of the Council when my delegation called for clarification of a grave allegation that was not made with any evidence.”

Amb. Bakuramutsa hit back strongly, warning that allegations of genocide against Rwanda were unacceptable.

“It is a red line, Mr. President, for my country to be allegedly accused of genocide. International law provides clear criteria for such a determination, and no mechanism has ever made such a finding. I will not allow that to be mentioned here on UN premises under your watch. This must be addressed,” she said.

The envoy underscored that Rwanda would challenge any such allegations every time they arise, insisting that rigorous, verifiable evidence is non-negotiable.

Rwanda used the Council session to reaffirm its commitment to peace and stability in the Great Lakes region, while rejecting attempts to pin the responsibility for eastern Congo’s instability on Kigali.

Amb. Bakuramutsa said Rwanda would continue to stand against what it sees as politically motivated narratives that exploit sensitive terms like genocide, warning that such claims only inflame tensions and undermine the credibility of the Human Rights Council.

“Rwanda will not accept being continuously subjected to baseless accusations. Rigorous evidence is non-negotiable. Any breach of that standard will be challenged every single time,” she declared.