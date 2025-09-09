Kigali Hosts SportsBiz Africa Forum to Unlock $15B Sports Economy

The second edition of the SportsBiz Africa Forum opened in Kigali today with a call to transform Africa’s $15 billion sports industry into a thriving business sector that delivers real economic impact.

The two-day forum (September 9–10) brings together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to unlock growth opportunities in Africa’s underperforming sports economy, which contributes just *0.5% of GDP*, compared to a global average of 2%.

Federations Sign New Business Deals:

Highlighting the shift from dependency to business, *three Rwandan sports federations—Volleyball, Cricket, and Motorsport—signed agreements with the Lefa Foundation, which promotes empowerment through sport, education, and innovation.

Lefa Foundation Founder Ntoudi Mouyelo said the partnerships will equip federations with the skills to attract and negotiate sponsorships.

“In the past, many federations asked for sponsorships without being ready to show impact or explain how funds would be used. These agreements will help them build capacity and connect with sponsors,” Mouyelo said.

In the first phase, federations will focus on marketing and business expansion, with a certification program planned in the second phase to professionalize operations.

Rwanda’s Example and Infrastructure Push:

Rwanda’s Minister of Sports, Nelly Kazayire, who officiated the opening, urged African nations to move beyond challenges of limited financing and infrastructure gaps.

“Why would we remain at 0.5%? Africa is a powerhouse. Sport is an opportunity to raise our GDP contribution and surpass the 2% others have achieved,” she said.

Kazayire highlighted Rwanda’s major investments such as the *\$165 million Amahoro Stadium, BK Arena, Gahanga Cricket Stadium, and hosting of major global events including the Basketball Africa League and FIFA General Assembly as evidence of how infrastructure attracts wider investment.

NBA Africa and Global Momentum:

Claire Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, said Africa’s sports economy could quintuple its GDP contribution, creating tens of thousands of jobs. She pointed to the NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator, which funds and mentors sports and creative startups.

“Last year, over 700 startups applied. Four winners from Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt received funding. This shows how we can grow beyond 0.5%,” she said.

Voices from Athletes and Leaders:

Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha called for stronger grassroots investment:

“If we get infrastructure right and appoint the right people in the right positions, we won’t need players to leave Africa. Development starts at home.”

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Sport, Augusta James Teima, a former sprinter, shared her experience of overcoming gender bias:

“We need women and men to work side by side. Conditions must be created for women athletes to thrive.” she said.

The Road Ahead:

With Africa’s sports industry projected to grow at 8% annually, surpassing $20 billion in the coming years, the Kigali forum emphasizes that the key lies not only in money but also in governance, infrastructure, and human capital.

Rwanda’s Stephen Musaale, President of the Cricket Association, noted:

“We are now transitioning into full business mode with professional athletes. These deals will help us move from sport as a passion to sport as business.”