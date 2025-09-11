Rwanda Joins Global Chorus Condemning Israeli Attack on Qatar

KIGALI – The Government of Rwanda has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s recent strike in Doha, Qatar, aligning itself with a growing number of nations decrying the escalation and its dangerous implications for global order.

In an official statement released Thursday by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, Rwanda expressed its unequivocal condemnation of the September 9 strike and extended its “condolences to the State of Qatar for the death of its personnel, as well as their bereaved families.”

Kigali’s statement went beyond the immediate incident, delivering a sharp critique of the current state of international relations.

It warned that the “wanton trampling of foundational norms of interstate relations is dangerous and unsettling,” arguing that such actions are pushing the world toward a “’no-rules-based order’ for which there is no contemporary precedent.”

The release takes aim at the international community’s response to ongoing conflicts, lambasting the “hypocrisy and complacency evident in such circumstances, especially from the most powerful,” which it said “leaves the world vulnerable to growing chaos and uncertainty.”

Rwanda specifically highlighted Qatar’s strategic importance as a mediator, a role often played behind the scenes in volatile regions.

“The State of Qatar is playing a crucial role in mediation efforts in some of the most complex and intractable situations in the Middle East and Africa, and this merits universal appreciation and gratitude,” the statement read.

Concluding with a show of solidarity, the Rwandan government stated it “stands with the State of Qatar in this difficult time” and joined calls for a “principled, pragmatic, and swift resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.”

HERE IS THE FULL STATEMENT