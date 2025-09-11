Home Business & TechEconomySri Lanka Conglomerate Unveils Mega Tea Factory in South Rwanda
Economy

Sri Lanka Conglomerate Unveils Mega Tea Factory in South Rwanda

by KT Press Reporter
written by KT Press Reporter

NYARUGURU – Browns Investments PLC (BIL), the investment arm of Sri Lanka’s LOLC Group, has officially inaugurated the Kibeho Tea Factory in Rwanda’s southern district of Nyaruguru, further expanding its footprint on the African continent.

The new facility was developed through Browns Plantations Rwanda, the local subsidiary of Browns Investments, in partnership with the Wood Foundation and with support from the UK government.

With an investment of up to Rwf 30 billion by the UK, the factory is expected to transform Rwanda’s tea industry by creating an estimated 25,000 jobs, attracting $135 million in foreign direct investment, and delivering $30 million annually to smallholder farmers.

At the launch ceremony,  Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Dr Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, the UK High Commission, and local officials hailed the project as a milestone for agricultural exports and rural development.

“This factory strengthens Rwanda’s position as a leading tea producer while directly uplifting incomes of rural communities,” the Minister said.

The Kibeho Tea Factory forms part of Rwanda’s wider strategy to expand cash crop exports with an emphasis on value addition.

Rwanda’s tea export revenue for the 2023/2024 fiscal year reached $114.8 million, with 38,467.7 tons of processed tea exported, mainly to Britain and Pakistan.

For Browns Investments, the project underscores its commitment to long-term partnerships the regio, positioning Rwanda as a central hub in its agricultural investment portfolio.

With production underway, the factory is set to play a vital role in boosting Rwanda’s tea exports while reinforcing economic cooperation between Kigali, Colombo, and London.

You may also like

EAC Bloc Moves to Cut Roaming Charges by...

RSSB Makes Record Revenue and New Subscriptions, But...

From Dry Land to Bumper Harvests: How Farmers...

Travel Shouldn’t Only be for the Rich –...

Mozambique is Rwanda’s “Strategic Partner” in Southern Africa...

RwandAir Acquires Two New Boeing 737-800s

BNR’s eKash System Linking Banks and Telecoms Sees...

DR Congo to Benefit from Rwanda’s First Health...

New GDP Figures: Mining Emerges as a Major...

Rwanda International Trade Fair – You Still Got...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibom güncel girişcasibomholiganbet girişcasibom giriş