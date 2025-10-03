Kagame Commissions 987 RDF Officers, Urges Vigilance in Safeguarding Rwanda’s Security

President Paul Kagame and Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officiated the graduation of nearly 1,000 officers, including his son Brian Kagame, who received the rank of Second Lieutenant.

Brian Kagame, the youngest among them, is the second of Kagame’s sons to join the RDF. His brother, Ian Kagame, currently serves in the Presidential Republican Guard.

The event, held at the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, was attended by senior government officials, military leaders, and families of the Officer Cadets. It also marked the 25th anniversary of the academy, which has trained numerous officers over the years.

Beyond Rwandans, the school has trained officers from several African countries—including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and Guinea—as well as from outside the continent, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Qatar.

The graduating cadets performed a ten-parade command march-past, led by both men and women. With white-gloved precision, they executed synchronized formations and countdowns, symbolizing the academy’s 25-year journey since its establishment in 2000.

In pairs, the cadets adorned each other with the Second Lieutenant insignia, replacing the temporary one worn during training.

Lt. Col. Frank Sumanyi, the Military Prosecutor, led the group in taking an oath of service—read in Kinyarwanda—pledging loyalty to the nation, their commanders, and the laws, while committing to serve citizens with diligence and selflessness.

Brigadier General Franco Rutagengwa, Commandant of the Rwanda Military Academy, announced that the group of 987 graduating cadets included 117 who completed intensive training across different faculties.

Kagame’s Key Message on Peacebuilding

President Kagame congratulated the new officers on completing their courses, noting the partnerships with other countries and the unwavering support of their families.

“You have chosen a noble career to serve and protect our country and its citizens. This must be done diligently,” Kagame told the graduates, commending their commitment and capacity to take on the responsibility.

“This responsibility is to ensure that our country remains secure and sovereign, even against those who do not wish Rwanda well,” he said, drawing applause from attendees, including foreign dignitaries.

“We want peace; Rwanda needs peace. For many years, Rwanda lacked peace, but in the past 31 years we have rebuilt it—creating security, harmony, and reconciliation among Rwandans and with others,” Kagame emphasized, reminding cadets that the responsibility begins with them.

“This requires discipline, the right mindset, and the sacrifice needed to live harmoniously with others—friends, countrymen, and beyond—so that the nation can develop,” he added.

Acknowledging today’s fast-changing global context, Kagame warned that new challenges are inevitable, and the graduates must be ready to confront them without hesitation or contributing to the problems.

He urged the officers to keep advancing in knowledge and skills in order to contribute to Rwanda’s development, particularly as young people.

Underscoring the RDF’s role in peacebuilding, Kagame encouraged the new officers to follow in its footsteps, ensuring that Rwanda achieves more progress while maintaining security as the foundation.

By joining the RDF, he said, they were contributing not only to Rwanda’s peace and security but also to global efforts, as evidenced by the RDF’s peacekeeping operations around the world.

“Go into the world remembering that serving Rwandans is your first and primary duty. Serving Rwandans—your families and communities—means serving yourself.

This must be reflected in your conduct, results, and choices, without the need for constant supervision. The future of Rwanda is in your hands,” Kagame said.

He cautioned the officers that their contribution and discipline were crucial for the country’s progress, especially in combating destructive behaviors such as alcoholism and drug abuse, which threaten lives and undermine responsibility.