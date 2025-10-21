Kagame Warns Against Disinformation as Growing Instrument of Destabilization in Africa

President Paul Kagame has called on African armies to take greater responsibility for the continent’s peace and security, warning that Africa cannot continue to rely on external actors to resolve its internal crises.

Speaking at the official opening of the Second Edition of the Land Forces Commanders Symposium on October 21, 2025, in Kigali, Kagame also cautioned that the rise of disinformation and cyber-attacks has become a new frontier of warfare threatening national stability.

Held under the theme “Forging the Future Together,” the symposium brought together senior military leaders from 19 countries — including Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, France, Gambia, Guinea, Jordan, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and host nation Rwanda — as well as representatives from partner nations such as Qatar, Egypt, Ghana, and Tanzania.

Kagame, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), began by welcoming the delegates and commending their commitment to advancing continental stability despite global uncertainty.

“Many of you have traveled great distances to be here,” he said. “That reflects your determination to confront our shared security challenges together.”

The President observed that the global security landscape has become increasingly unpredictable, with conflicts evolving in both form and scope.

“Conflicts are increasingly asymmetric, and the response to crises — whether political, humanitarian, or environmental — often has a military component,” he said. “In these complex situations, land forces are vital. You are the first to deploy and the last to leave. Your swiftness and precision make all the difference between success and failure.”

But Kagame warned that the effectiveness of military operations often suffers from bureaucratic constraints and remote interference.

“Too often, setbacks arise from excessive bureaucracy or caveats imposed from afar, which limit the ability of field commanders to intervene effectively,” he said. “Speed matters because conditions on the ground evolve rapidly, and delays are costly. But speed without accuracy is dangerous, and accuracy without speed is pointless. There has to be a balance between the two.”

Disinformation and Cyber Threats: A New Battlefield:

In one of his most pointed remarks, Kagame highlighted disinformation and cyber attacks as growing instruments of destabilization in Africa and beyond.

Our economies and security systems rely on digital networks that transcend geography,” he said. “Cyber attacks and disinformation can destabilize nations as effectively as armed attacks.”

He stressed that while the methods of warfare have changed, the principles of defense and solidarity among African armies must remain constant.

“Methods may evolve, but this principle remains the same — our strength lies in effective teamwork,” Kagame said. “Beyond operational effectiveness, sovereignty today is not just about borders; it is also about our ability to choose our partners from a position of strength and in line with our interests.”

The President’s remarks come at a time when disinformation campaigns, often fueled by external actors, have been used to sow divisions and undermine African-led peace efforts.

Kagame urged land forces to treat this as a strategic priority.

“The discipline and professionalism that you show are what either build or break the public’s trust,” he emphasized. “Everything that you do must serve citizens’ safety and well-being.”

Africa Must Secure Itself:

Turning to the broader question of continental security, Kagame said Africa still experiences more conflicts than any other region in the world — yet it continues to depend heavily on foreign interventions.

“Africa still experiences the highest number of active conflicts in the world,” he said. “Addressing this reality requires strong continental partnerships and coordination mechanisms. We cannot expect others to carry the responsibility for Africa’s security.”

He emphasized that no challenge on the continent is beyond African capacity to manage or resolve.

“None of the challenges that we face are beyond our capacity to manage or resolve. We have seen what is possible. Our armies already work side by side under regional and continental frameworks,” Kagame said.

The President urged the symposium participants to use the platform to engage in frank and open discussions on the future of land forces and their role in safeguarding the continent.

“Over the next two days, I urge you to be frank with one another — share experiences and challenge assumptions. This is how progress is going to be made,” he said. “Let us continue to strengthen our bonds, enhance our cooperation, and remain steadfast in shaping the secure and stable Africa we all aspire to.”

Strengthening Professional Cooperation:

Earlier, RDF Army Chief of Staff Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi welcomed participants to Kigali, describing the symposium as an important opportunity to shape the future of land forces amid emerging technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence.

“We will engage in candid discussions on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, cementing civil-military relations, and enhancing interoperability among our armies,” he said. “This symposium should not only serve as a platform for professional dialogue but also as a space to build lasting relationships, foster trust, and enhance our collective ability to respond to both conventional and unconventional threats.”

France and Rwanda Renew Defense Cooperation:

French Chief of Army Staff General Pierre Schill, who hosted the inaugural symposium in 2024, said organizing the second edition in Rwanda symbolizes the shared ambition to strengthen partnerships among land forces.

“Rwanda represents this continued desire to share experiences through dialogue,” Schill said. “The will to strengthen our collective capacity to better cooperate and ensure shared security is founded on mutual cooperation and respect.”

He added that French land forces are pursuing renewed defense cooperation built on joint training and operational collaboration, particularly with Rwanda, to enhance overall force capability.

A Call for Unity Against a Changing Threat Landscape:

The symposium, now an annual platform for military-to-military dialogue, reflects a broader understanding that modern warfare is no longer fought solely with weapons but also with information, perception, and technology.

President Kagame’s remarks underscored that the greatest threat to African stability may not only come from insurgents or rival states, but also from false narratives, cyber vulnerabilities, and a lack of coordination among African armies.

His message was clear: Africa’s security must be built and defended by Africans themselves — through discipline, cooperation, and vigilance against disinformation.