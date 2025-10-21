Genocide Denial: A Constant Reality After Every Genocide

The same applies to the genocide committed against the Tutsi in Rwanda between 1990 and 1994, which, despite its indisputable international recognition, continues to be denied, falsified, or distorted by various Rwandan or foreign actors with divergent — or sometimes converging — interests.

The phenomenon that needs clarification, which dates back about a decade, concerns young Rwandans born to genocidaire parents who choose genocide denial as a strategy to defend the crimes committed by their parents. Such is the case of Uzabakiriho Alfred Antoine, who calls himself Gitifu Sebatware on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @GitifuW.

For some time now, he has been conducting a deliberate and relentless campaign to defame the Rwandan government, falsify the facts of the genocide against the Tutsi, and glorify his parents who played a central role in the extermination of the Tutsi population in the city of Butare.

In the interest of truth and historical memory, we wish to inform those who may not be aware by presenting the facts that explain the ethnic radicalism of this Rwandan, @GitifuW, born to a couple of genocidaires. Their crimes explain the hatred and genocidal ideology that their son @GitifuW continues to exhibit frequently on social media. A word to the wise is enough. Let’s proceed.

A. THE FATHER OF @GitifuW IS A NOTORIOUS GENOCIDAIRE

The father of @GitifuW is Uzabakiriho Bernard, son of Gaparayi Innocent and Nyirandushabandi Angélique. In 1994, he was a teacher at Groupe Scolaire de Butare. His wife, Nyirabakungu Antoinette, daughter of Habimana and Nyiramidibura, was also a teacher in Butare. Both were originally from the former prefecture of Cyangugu — the father from Nyamasheke District (former Commune Gisuma) and the mother from Rusizi District.

Uzabakiriho Bernard was tried by the Gacaca courts of Ngoma Sector – Butare City, both in first instance and on appeal. He was found guilty of crimes of genocide personally committed against Tutsi in Butare (now Huye). The crimes for which he was convicted include:

a) Participating in meetings to plan the genocide;

b) Taking part in multiple deadly attacks in Kabutare that killed numerous Tutsi;

c) Being part of a death squad called the “mobile group”, a criminal unit that patrolled Kabutare, inciting Hutu to commit genocide and hunting down Tutsi to kill them;

d) Organizing the deployment of killers at roadblocks;

e) Participating in an attack on the home of Minani, where two Tutsi named Masudi and Gahamanyi had sought refuge and were found and killed;

f) Playing a key role in the murder of Nturo, Nyetera Eugène, Rwagashayija Innocent, and a young man he was sheltering;

g) Participating in the murders of Brother Grégoire, Umulisa Grâce, and the children of Samuel Gasana.

Sentence:

On November 18, 2006, the Gacaca court of Ngoma Sector, Butare City, Huye District, sentenced Uzabakiriho Bernard to 30 years in prison for these crimes. He signed the judgment, stating that he would appeal.

He did appeal, and on November 14, 2007, the Gacaca appeals court of Ngoma Sector – Butare City – Huye District reviewed the case and upheld the genocide charges. The appeals court maintained the initial 30-year prison sentence.

Among his identified accomplices were several fellow teachers from Groupe Scolaire de Butare, including Twagirayezu Faustin, Murekeye Elisée, Bandora André (alias Cyuma), Nsengiyumva Ignace, Kimanuka Tharcisse, and others. Uzabakiriho Bernard died in Huye Prison while serving his sentence.

B. THE MOTHER OF @GitifuW IS ALSO A NOTORIOUS GENOCIDAIRE

The mother of @GitifuW, Nyirabakungu Antoinette, was also convicted of genocide crimes, just like her husband. She was found guilty of the following acts:

a) The murder of people at the home of Rwagashayija Innocent, including Angelina, her two children, and a woman from Kibuye;

b) Belonging to a group of women trained in the use of grenades;

c) Participating in criminal attacks to kill Tutsi and in looting;

d) Spreading an ideology of ethnic hatred against the Tutsi, promoting division and discrimination in schools.

During her trial, Nyirabakungu Antoinette presented defense witnesses both in first instance and on appeal. The first instance court found her guilty of genocide and sentenced her to 25 years in prison.

She appealed, claiming she had insufficient time to defend herself and had new witnesses. However, the appeals court found that none of the defense witnesses provided evidence proving her innocence. None had been present in Kabutare during the genocide — where the crimes occurred — and therefore could not testify directly. In contrast, several prosecution witnesses clearly described her genocidal acts committed in Kabutare.

On November 14, 2007, based on solid evidence, the Gacaca appeals court confirmed her participation in the genocide against the Tutsi and sentenced her to 19 years in prison. Like her husband, Nyirabakungu Antoinette died in Huye Prison while serving her sentence. Both suffered from AIDS and died as a result of the long illness, which they had delayed treating before imprisonment.

C. A WORD OF WISE AND LEGITIMATE ADVICE

I provide this information to enlighten those unfamiliar with the truth so they can understand the reality behind the extreme falsehoods written or spoken by extremist individuals such as @GitifuW and other descendants of genocidaires who refuse to dissociate themselves from their parents’ crimes.

Instead of recognizing that guilt is individual and choosing to contribute to Rwanda’s reconstruction, some of these young people perpetuate their families’ extremist legacy, sinking deeper into hatred and radicalism.

That said, we commend the courageous actions of many young people born to parents who committed genocide but have chosen not to be prisoners of that dark history. By embracing factual truth, these brave youth become advocates for unity and reconciliation, helping to build a unified Rwanda — one that many of us are proud to be part of.

To those still imprisoned by genocidal ideology — such as @GitifuW, @PatrickRugaba, the descendants of Shingiro Mbonyumutwa (@ruhumuza, @gmbonyumutwa), Habyarimana Juvénal’s son (@JLHaby), Zigiranyirazo Protais’s son (@MukizaAntoine), the daughter of Safari Stanley and Charles Ndereyehe Ntahontuye, the son of Mbonampeka Stanislas, the daughter of Marcel Sebatware (@dzaneza), the Gatebuke family (@shinani1), and others who have chosen denial and hatred — our message remains the same:

Abandon extremism. Become true patriots who build their country. Reject and free yourselves from the genocidal legacy of your parents. In doing so, join us in building a Rwanda that will never again be a nation of division and genocide, as your parents once made it. That will be your greatness.

For those who understand, this message should suffice.

The writer, Dr Jean-Damascène Bizimana, is the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement