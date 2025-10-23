Plan International Rwanda Unveils New Strategy to Advance Equality and Strengthen Local Partnerships

Plan International Rwanda, on Thursday, unveiled a new Country Strategy for 2026–2030 with a simple goal: for children, girls, and young people in Rwanda to thrive in safe, inclusive, and resilient communities where equality is realized and futures are secure.

The event was attended by the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Uwimana Consolée, the Country Director of Plan International Rwanda, Emilie Fernandes, and several other officials.

The organization also highlighted its achievements in advancing children’s rights and equality for girls over the past five years.

Fernandes said that over the past five years, their outgoing Country Strategy has witnessed remarkable progress in early childhood development, child protection, disaster risk management, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and youth empowerment.

“This has brought tangible change to thousands of children, girls, young people, and families. Together with our partners, we have reached over 700,000 program participants,” Fernandes revealed.

In refugee camps and host communities, Fernandes stated that these programs have helped families recover and rebuild, fostering safety and hope even in times of crisis.

Fernandes attributed this success to the existing collaboration with government entities and development partners, hardworking and professional staff efforts, whose work was marked by trust and shared commitment.

Most importantly, Fernandes thanked the children and young people who inspire the organization’s work every day, those who speak out, innovate, and lead in their communities.

“They have shown us tremendous courage, compassion, and a desire to understand their rights and work with us to change their circumstances over the years,” she said.

Specifically, Fernandes stated that she has always been inspired by their stories and testimonies, such as Olivia, 20, an orphan and teen mother, who said:

“The opportunity to acquire specialized skills is invaluable. It equips me with the tools to build a better future for myself and my family.”

“This is just an example. It shows the transformation young people can bring to the community for change. You are not just beneficiaries; you are the future of our nation, you are partners and changemakers,” she said.

Beneficiaries reported transformative changes in their lives. Yassin, a 22-year-old woman trained in vocational skills such as welding and electrical work, shared her journey:

“I’m now skilled in making doors, tables, and other essential items. Seeing the final product and knowing I made it myself is incredibly empowering. I’m grateful for this opportunity to shape my future and support my family.”

Since its establishment in 2007, Plan International Rwanda has been a catalyst for community empowerment through strong, local partnerships.

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships to drive transformative change and support the government’s national development agenda.

“The 2026–2030 strategy is poised to deliver lasting impact, dignified livelihoods, robust child protection systems, and equal opportunities for all. Achieving this requires even stronger collaboration,” Uwimana stated.

To mark the launch, a panel discussion was held under the theme “Partnering for Change towards Transformative Livelihoods of Children, Girls, and Young People”. Local partners and youth representatives shared their perspectives on the strategy’s impact.

“The partnerships with local partners will strengthen livelihoods and drive meaningful change in our communities. This strategy reflects our shared commitment to inclusive, locally led development,” said Pudentienne Kamabonwa, Executive Director of the Association des Guides du Rwanda.

“This strategy gives young people a platform to shape their futures. It’s about trust, trusting youth to lead,

innovate, and create solutions to the challenges we face,” added Ange Umutoni, a member of Plan International Rwanda’s Youth Advisory Panel.