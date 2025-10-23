One Acre Fund Calls for Ambitious Action on Farmer Led Agroforestry

Kigali, Rwanda — One Acre Fund has called on global leaders, governments, and researchers to unlock the potential of agroforestry as a transformative solution for farmers’ incomes and environmental resilience.

Speaking at the 6th World Congress on Agroforestry, One Acre Fund Global CEO Eric Pohlman underscored that tree planting can significantly improve farmers’ livelihoods while supporting food security.

“Farmers want trees far more than we think,” said Pohlman during his keynote on Private Sector and Innovation in Agroforestry. “The real bottleneck is not demand or financing. It is tree seed supply. When we fix seed systems and build strong markets for high value tree crops like avocado, macadamia, and coffee, we are not just planting trees, we are growing farmer prosperity.”

Drawing from personal experiences in Uganda, Ethiopia, and Cameroon, he highlighted the growing demand for trees among smallholder farmers and the urgent need to strengthen tree seed systems and market linkages.

To accelerate this shift, One Acre Fund has already planted more than 315 million trees across Africa and aims to plant 100 million more every year until 2030, reaching over 5.5 million smallholder farmers.

In Rwanda, the organization plans to plant 250 million trees by 2030, transforming the lives of one million farmers. So far, 117 million trees have already been planted nationwide. These efforts are part of a farmer led model that focuses on restoring soil fertility, improving yields, and building climate resilience.

Pohlman emphasized that even with major global initiatives like the Bonn Challenge, which seeks to restore 350 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, farmers must remain the central beneficiaries. He called on governments, research institutions, and businesses to work together to ensure farmers have access to quality seedlings, practical training, and incentives to invest in agroforestry.

iOne Acre Fund is a Gold Sponsor of this year’s Congress, held in Kigali from October 20 to 24, 2025, under the theme Agroforestry for People, Planet, and Profit. The event brought together leading experts, policymakers, and practitioners to shape the future of tree based farming.

Rwanda, known for its strong environmental commitments, has placed agroforestry at the heart of its national development strategy. The country achieved its goal to increase forest cover to 30 percent of total land area by 2020 and continues to use community initiatives including Umuganda to promote tree planting. In the 2024 to 2025 planting season, Rwanda has set a target of 65 million seedlings, including forest, agroforestry, native, and fruit tree species.

Rwanda’s Minister of Environment Bernadette Arakwiye said hosting the congress gives the country a chance to highlight how tree based systems can transform rural livelihoods. “Agroforestry is a pathway to sustainable development, protecting ecosystems while creating opportunities for communities to thrive,” she said. “This congress also allows Rwanda to share its experiences and learn from global partners, turning knowledge into practical action for people and the planet.”

One Acre Fund Rwanda is a Community Benefit Company supporting smallholder farmers with access to agricultural inputs, financing, and training to grow more food and build resilient livelihoods. Founded in 2007, the organization now serves millions of farmers across the country, reaffirming its commitment to farmer focused and climate smart development.