President Kagame Attends Global Gateway Forum 2025 in Brussels

President Paul Kagame is in Brussels this week to participate in the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum 2025, a high-level summit aimed at advancing global connectivity and addressing pressing economic challenges.

According to a statement from Village Urugwiro, the Office of the President, Kagame is attending the two-day summit, held on Thursday and Friday, alongside fellow heads of state, leaders of financial institutions, private sector representatives, and non-governmental organizations.

The forum serves as a platform for international cooperation, focusing on sustainable development, infrastructure investment, and geopolitical resilience.

The Global Gateway Forum, organized by the European Commission, is part of the EU’s flagship strategy to mobilize up to €300 billion in global investments.

This year’s discussions center on strengthening partnerships to overcome political fragmentation and economic instability through enhanced digital, energy, and transport networks.

During the summit, President Kagame will hold bilateral talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to review and reinforce the partnership between Rwanda and the European Union.

Their discussions are expected to touch on joint initiatives in infrastructure, education, and green energy, as well as Rwanda’s role in regional stability and innovation.

The summit highlights Rwanda’s commitment to global collaboration and its strategic engagement with international partners to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.