Chinese Ambassador Highlights Strongest-Ever China–Rwanda Ties at Kigali Business Exchange

KIGALI — The Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Gao Wenqi, has reaffirmed the strength of China–Rwanda relations, describing them as “at their best in history,” during the China-Rwanda Business-to-Business (B2B( matching event held in Kigali on Saturday.

The B2B was as part of efforts to create jobs, increase knowledge sharing, and technology transfer, highlighting the 54-year-old relationship between both countries.

The event was jointly organized by the Rwanda China Alumni Organization (RCAO), the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Rwanda (CCCRW), and the Rwanda Private Sector Federation.

Amb. Gao said his extensive visits across Rwanda’s provinces over the past five months had demonstrated the “profound friendship” between the two nations and the visible results of cooperation in multiple sectors.

“Everywhere I went, I witnessed the fruitful outcomes of our cooperation and the strong desire among Rwandans to further expand collaboration with China,” he said.

He noted that last year’s Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation elevated bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and both countries have since agreed on 12 key cooperation projects to be implemented over the next three years.

These cover trade and investment, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, healthcare, education, science and technology, cultural exchanges, and capacity building.

China, already Rwanda’s largest trading partner and a major source of foreign investment, is moving to deepen economic ties even further.

The ambassador highlighted China’s decision last September to grant zero-tariff treatment for 100% of tariff lines to 33 African countries, and revealed that Kigali and Beijing are close to finalizing a new framework agreement to widen China’s market access for Rwandan products.

With bilateral trade expected to exceed US$700 million, Amb. Gao said cooperation has expanded into forward-looking sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, green energy, fintech, and sustainable development. Several major projects in Rwanda are already underway or in advanced stages of planning.

He also pointed to China’s new 15th Five-Year Plan, expressing confidence that it would create fresh opportunities for collaboration and “deliver more tangible benefits to our two countries and peoples.”

Calling the business matching event “another constructive step” in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, Amb. Gao concluded with optimism:

“I hope the path of cooperation between our businesses will grow ever broader, and that the tree of friendship between our two peoples will remain evergreen.”

RCAO Chairman Theoneste Higaniro said that the B2B event was a way of sustaining the 54-year-old partnership, economic, and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Higaniro said that through such an event supported by the Chinese embassy, RCAO has been able to connect Rwandan and Chinese businesses to the benefit of the organization’s members who, to a large extent, have contributed to the country’s development.

“The essence of this event goes beyond networking. It is also about creating sustainable partnerships and fostering innovations to drive progress,” Higaniro said.

Higaniro stated that collaboration between Chinese and Rwandan businesses will mostly benefit the local companies who are eager to learn and share expertise with their counterparts.

“It is very important that the Chinese companies succeed in the local market if they have collaborations with local companies working in the same field and support one another,” he said, while expressing gratitude for the commitment of Ambassador Gao to connect both peoples towards prosperity.

Haung Qilin, the chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Rwanda (CCCRW), said that in his 15 years in Rwanda, he has witnessed a strong and fruitful growth of the partnership between the two countries.

As the chairman, Qilin stated that this partnership has produced tangible results, especially in the area of business and investments, which has been backed by building a strong foundation of trust, respect, and cooperation.

“I commend the great business environment in Rwanda, which has allowed Chinese companies to flourish, create jobs, and contribute to knowledge sharing and technology transfer,” Qilin said.

Qilin said that he believes that if the two countries continue to work together, they will achieve more in the coming years of cooperation.

Jean Paul Bazihana, Head of the Trade Cluster at the Rwanda Private Sector Federation, indicated that over the years, China has been one of Rwanda’s most consistent and impactful development partners.

Bazihana stated that this has witnessed increasing Chinese investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, ICT, and hospitality; growing trade flows between our two business communities; and continuous government-to-government cooperation that has created an enabling environment for private sector growth.

He said that the Business-to-Business meeting is more than a networking platform but an opportunity to deepen private sector engagement because sustained economic transformation requires strong business linkages and mutually beneficial

collaboration.

“It is a strategic space where meaningful connections, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships can

take shape.

It reflects the strong and growing friendship between Rwanda and China; a partnership built on shared aspirations for development, innovation, and prosperity,” he noted.

