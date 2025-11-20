How X (Twitter) Helps Rwanda’s Central Bank Gauge Public Sentiments on Policies

When the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) releases a Monetary Policy Statement, the public’s first reaction doesn’t appear in boardrooms, surveys or economic reports—it appears on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) is increasingly relying on X—to understand how Rwandans react to major economic announcements.

A recent study published in the BNR Economic Review shows that X has become the Bank’s most important digital tool for monitoring real-time public sentiment around monetary policy decisions.

From inflation statements to interest rate adjustments, the immediate conversations happening on X offer the Bank a sharp, dynamic picture of the country’s mood.

Policy Language and Public Mood

According to the study, there is an exceptionally strong relationship between the tone used in BNR’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statements and the emotions expressed on X in the minutes and hours that follow.

Researchers found a sentiment correlation of 0.93 after the March MPC meeting, rising to an extraordinary 0.98 after the September statement. This means that when the central bank communicates optimism or stability, X reflects that positivity; when the language becomes more cautious or technical, reactions tilt towards concern, uncertainty, or frustration. X, therefore, acts almost like an emotional seismograph, registering the tremors caused by every policy shift.

Why X Matters

The study intentionally focuses on X rather than Facebook or Instagram. X is the primary online meeting place for economists, journalists, analysts, policymakers, and informed citizens.

Unlike Facebook, it is open and searchable, making it ideal for tracking public conversations around national policy.

It is also the platform where the Bank itself is most active. BNR’s official account, @CentralBankRw, posts its monetary decisions directly to X, where the information is picked up, debated, interpreted, or questioned in real time.

Influence Through Mid-Level Voices

One of the most striking findings is that discussions around monetary policy on X are not dominated by celebrities or accounts with huge followings.

Instead, mid-level influencers—people with moderate follower numbers but strong credibility—play a central role in shaping public understanding.

These may include economists, policy analysts, governance commentators, and active citizens who consistently engage with national issues.

Their explanations and interpretations often travel further than the Bank’s original posts.

As a result, they help broaden the overall reach of monetary policy communication.

The study notes that engagement efficiency improved significantly over the analysis period, with more meaningful interactions occurring for every policy tweet published by the Bank.

Sentiment That Changes With Every Statement

Using tools such as FinBERT and the NRC Emotion Lexicon, the researchers analysed thousands of reactions to identify emotional patterns.

Positive reactions such as trust and relief tended to rise when the Bank announced easing price pressures or reassured the public about economic stability.

During periods of heightened global uncertainty or tighter domestic monetary conditions, the discourse leaned towards fear, anger, or frustration. These emotional swings provide the Bank with an invaluable layer of insight.

Beyond understanding how people interpret policy, the central bank can now detect where confusion exists, where messaging needs clarification, and which policy topics trigger the strongest emotional responses.

Real-Time Economic Interpretation

One example highlighted in the study shows how X responded after the Bank communicated a slowdown in inflation.

Within minutes, users expressed relief, analysts published quick comparisons with regional markets, and journalists began crafting headlines using the Bank’s own phrasing.

At the same time, citizens added personal reflections on food prices and transport costs, creating a multilayered public narrative that mixed formal economic interpretation with lived experience.

This fusion of expert commentary and ground-level feedback gives the Bank a more complete understanding of how policy lands across society.

Communication as a Pillar of Economic Stability

While X does not influence the core direction of Rwanda’s monetary policy, the study makes clear that public perception affects how policy works.

Economic behaviour—whether people decide to save, borrow, or spend—is partly shaped by confidence and expectations.

Understanding these expectations in real time helps the central bank adjust how it communicates. In this sense, X is not merely a broadcasting platform.

It is a listening tool, an informal gauge of economic trust, and a barometer of how clearly the public understands policy developments.

A New Era of Policy Engagement

The rise of X as a policy feedback channel reflects a broader transformation in how institutions engage with citizens.

For Rwanda’s central bank, the platform offers a level of immediacy and transparency that traditional surveys or press briefings cannot match.

It is a space where policies are interpreted, debated, supported, or criticised openly. And it provides the Bank with a clearer understanding of how its actions resonate in the public sphere.

As Rwanda’s economy grows more complex and the role of communication becomes increasingly central to monetary stability, X is proving to be more than a social network.

It is becoming a vital instrument of policy understanding—a real-time mirror of the nation’s economic heartbeat.

