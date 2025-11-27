Kagame Says “Humanitarian” Label Isn’t Real Reason for Goma Airport Opening Calls

President Paul Kagame has questioned the global narrative surrounding the situation in Goma, arguing that the city’s long-standing suffering is being overshadowed by what he calls a selective and politically motivated focus on the current crisis.

Speaking during a press conference on November 27, 2025, Kagame said the international community has failed to address the true drivers of instability in Goma. He stressed that what is often described as a humanitarian crisis is instead being used as a cover to avoid exposing those responsible for the conditions in the region.

Kagame said that the root cause of the crisis in Goma is what should be highlighted if any solution is to be found, however stated that there is fear to expose the people behind the crisis and the ones behind it rather use the terminology of a humanitarian crisis as a cover.

Asked why Goma is considered such an important issue, Kagame said those presenting themselves as concerned actors are often the very people worsening the situation. He said the people behind the crisis operate in double standards.

According to Kagame, “the persons behind the crisis are living a double stand and hypocrisy, at times showing they are offended by the suffering yet not.”

He added that “the people behind the suffering in Goma are the same who make a lot of noise, a lot of anger and even try to teach values to Africans.”

“In the end all they are doing is adding more suffering to the suffering that is already there. They are not addressing any problem,” Kagame said and made his argument on anyone who wants Goma.

Kagame further argued that Goma is currently non-functional not because of the crisis itself, but because it is controlled by actors who have no interest in its success.

He said: “Whoever wants Goma for whatever reasons, including rituals,” Kagame stated that for whatever reason the city of Goma is not functional, for now, but in the hands of some people who are not interested in its success but causing more problems in the region.

Speaking hypothetically, he explained how he would respond if he controlled the city.

Being himself Kagame said: “If I were the one and am the one controlling Goma, and you come saying I want to use Goma, I will say fine, but these are the conditions:

‘Goma is part of my problems that I face with government and now it is in my hands, I will not give it to you until you show me alongside that, how you address you address my problems.’ Well I may sound as if speaking for these guys but am just reasoning,” he said as he raised his right shoulder and twisted his right hand in his argument.

Kagame continued: “If I were the one… you want Goma, Kavumu or Bukavu or the whole of Eastern Congo back, fine. I have no problem with that. It will only come with you addressing my problems.”

He added that from his long personal and political experience:

“In my long history, judgement- that is what I learnt over so many years of fighting for my rights…unless they have no reason they are sacrificing that is a different issue but if they are, everything should be put together. You want this, I will gve it to you, what is the problem?”

Kagame said that failing to address the causes of the crisis while expecting stability is unrealistic.

“But we came to this point because pf this reason, so if you don’t address that reason how to just expect to cause problems and the come and say you know…” Kagame said.

“Peace or Fight”

Kagame also revealed details of earlier discussions with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leaders, saying he has always insisted that peace must be mutual and cannot be begged for.

He said: “I can’t ask anybody to do me a favour to have Rwanda secure or to have my right. Initially maybe and I can tactically ask you to do a favor and even kneel down if u want. But if you don’t give me my right, then it means a fight, we will fight and there is no question about it,” Kagame said that no one has a right over Rwanda and its people.

Goma Should Resume Operations:

In conclusion, Kagame argued that Goma’s paralysis—including its airport operations—raises questions that must be answered if regional stability is to be restored.

He emphasized that while he agrees humanitarian needs in eastern DRC must be addressed, focusing only on the symptoms without confronting the root cause will not resolve the crisis.

Kagame noted he agrees with the need to address the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC but stated that finding the reason behind it must be the starting point and must be addressed first.

