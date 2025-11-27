Kagame: Rwanda Not Responsible for Delay of DRC Washington Deal

Rwanda is not to blame for the stalled Washington negotiations meant to advance a political and economic settlement between Kigali and Kinshasa, President Paul Kagame said on Thursday, stressing that the delays originate entirely on the Congolese side.

Speaking at a press conference, Kagame pushed back against suggestions that Rwanda was obstructing progress, saying Kigali has fulfilled its part at every stage and remains ready to move forward whenever the DRC is prepared.

Kagame said Rwanda has been waiting for weeks for the next round of talks, despite delegations from both countries spending considerable time in Washington laying groundwork for a deal.

“What is delaying, I can assure you, has nothing… does not come from or relate to Rwanda,” he said. “Nothing originates from Rwanda.”

‘They Agree Today, Change Tomorrow’

The President described at length the inconsistency within the DRC’s leadership, noting a pattern of shifting positions after agreements are reached. He said DRC representatives often reach understandings during meetings abroad—only to reverse themselves the next day.

“People… discuss, they near agreeing something, or sometimes they agree something, and then the next day somebody is just in the open saying, ‘No, I want to do this,’” Kagame said.

He cited a recent instance where a Congolese official publicly declared that Kinshasa would not sign anything in Washington unless Rwanda withdrew its forces from eastern Congo—despite the issue having been discussed and managed long before in other forums.

“These are things that have been discussed even before we went to Washington,” he said, adding that both sides had agreed on “a number of things… and the sequence.”

New Conditions After Signing

According to Kagame, the Congolese delegation had already signed documents reflecting mutual commitments. But almost immediately, Kigali learned that Kinshasa was introducing new conditions that had not been part of the Washington negotiations.

“They sign… and then after that, the next day, whether still in Washington or back home, they say, ‘We are not going to do this until…’ They set different conditions other than what was actually done and agreed.”

He said such reversals have repeatedly stalled progress.

“I’m not sure whether tomorrow somebody doesn’t say, ‘For me, I’m not going to Washington’ because either last night he dreamt, or was told by a priest… that it’s a bad omen,” he said.

“What can I do?” Kagame added.

The President noted that Rwanda has no control over such sudden shifts, and therefore should not be blamed in any way for the delays.

Still Hopeful—But Waiting

Despite the disruptions, Kagame said Rwanda still hopes the meeting will take place “maybe at the beginning of December,” though even that remains uncertain. Kigali, he emphasized, is prepared and waiting.

“For us, we’ve been here waiting,” he said. “We will wait and keep hoping that… it’s not just about the trip to Washington. It’s about making steps towards finding an agreement that can help us start a process that will bring peace to our countries.”

Kagame concluded by stressing that the ultimate goal is stability for both Rwanda and the DRC—not simply the appearance of progress.

“It’s about making steps towards finding an agreement that can help us start a process that will bring peace,” he said.

As the region watches to see whether Kinshasa will confirm its participation in the next Washington session, Rwanda appears determined to position itself as ready, consistent, and committed to diplomacy—while placing responsibility for the delays squarely on the DRC’s political uncertainty.

Visited 2 times, 2 visit(s) today