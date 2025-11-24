Home » Kagame, Touadéra Meet to Boost Security and Development Partnership
InternationalNews

Kagame, Touadéra Meet to Boost Security and Development Partnership

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti

Kigali — Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic (CAR), arrived in Kigali on Sunday afternoon for a two-day working visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties between Rwanda and CAR.

President Touadéra was received by senior Rwandan officials before proceeding to bilateral talks with President Paul Kagame.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including security, governance, economic development, and institutional capacity-building.

During the meeting, the two Heads of State reviewed existing cooperation frameworks, particularly Rwanda’s continued support to CAR through the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

Rwandan troops currently serve under a bilateral security agreement between the two countries as well as within the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), contributing to peacekeeping and the protection of civilian populations.

Beyond security collaboration, the leaders also discussed opportunities to scale up partnerships in other areas such as public administration reforms, justice and rule of law, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation.

Rwanda and CAR have in recent years expanded cooperation in training civil servants, strengthening security institutions, and exchanging expertise on governance reforms.

President Kagame and President Touadéra reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing stability in CAR and unlocking new areas of cooperation that bring mutual benefits to citizens of both nations.

The visit highlights the growing relationship between Kigali and Bangui, rooted in defence cooperation, regional stability efforts, and an increasing interest in economic and institutional partnerships.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

WHO Warns of “Silent Pandemic” as Rwanda Confronts...

Fully-fledged Swiss Embassy Opens in Kigali

Beyond Rhetoric: Francophonie Secretary General Demands Accountability on...

Akagera National Park Targets Profitability by 2028 as...

Rwanda, Cambodia Leaders Discuss New Agreements Implementation

WHO Applauds Rwanda’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Efforts

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Strongest-Ever China–Rwanda Ties at Kigali...

Green Party Sets Up New Structures in Southern...

Chinese Government’s Scholarships Open for Rwandan Scholars –...

Kenya, Rwanda First Ladies Forge Collective Commitment to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibomİmajbet GirişCasibom GirişGrandpashabetpusulabet girişvaycasinoMatbetcasibom girişcasibom güncel girişcasibomsahabetmarsbahispusulabetcasibom