Kagame, Touadéra Meet to Boost Security and Development Partnership

Kigali — Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic (CAR), arrived in Kigali on Sunday afternoon for a two-day working visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties between Rwanda and CAR.

President Touadéra was received by senior Rwandan officials before proceeding to bilateral talks with President Paul Kagame.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including security, governance, economic development, and institutional capacity-building.

During the meeting, the two Heads of State reviewed existing cooperation frameworks, particularly Rwanda’s continued support to CAR through the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

Rwandan troops currently serve under a bilateral security agreement between the two countries as well as within the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), contributing to peacekeeping and the protection of civilian populations.

Beyond security collaboration, the leaders also discussed opportunities to scale up partnerships in other areas such as public administration reforms, justice and rule of law, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation.

Rwanda and CAR have in recent years expanded cooperation in training civil servants, strengthening security institutions, and exchanging expertise on governance reforms.

President Kagame and President Touadéra reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing stability in CAR and unlocking new areas of cooperation that bring mutual benefits to citizens of both nations.

The visit highlights the growing relationship between Kigali and Bangui, rooted in defence cooperation, regional stability efforts, and an increasing interest in economic and institutional partnerships.

