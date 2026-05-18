Trump Waives Visa Bond Requirement for World Cup 2026 Travelers

The United States government has waived visa bond requirements for eligible players, coaches, support personnel, and certain fans traveling to the country for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
In a statement, the U.S. Department of State said the move is part of President Donald Trump’s commitment to host “the biggest, best, and safest sporting event in World Cup history.”
The waiver removes a strict requirement that would have compelled some applicants from selected countries to post bonds of between $5,000 and $15,000 when applying for U.S. visitor visas.
Trump Policy Reversal Benefits Players, Officials, and Fans
The newly announced exemption applies only to athletes and official team delegations from countries that qualify for the tournament, including coaches, essential support staff, and immediate family members.
Fans from participating nations will also qualify for the waiver, provided they purchased World Cup tickets by April 15, 2026, and are enrolled in FIFA’s Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS).
Despite the financial waiver, all applicants must still clear regular U.S. security protocols. The State Department emphasized that as with every visa application, no visa is issued until the consular officer completes rigorous screening and vetting and determines the applicant meets all requirements under U.S. law.
While Rwanda is not among the countries subject to the visa bond programme, several other African nations stand to benefit directly from this exemption.
The visa bond policy was introduced earlier this year as part of the Trump administration’s tighter immigration controls. It targeted nationals of certain countries considered to present higher visa overstay risks.
Five African nations that qualified for the 2026 World Cup were initially hit hard by the policy, facing the steep $15,000 bond requirement: Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia.
The policy sparked immediate backlash from lawmakers and diplomats who argued it undermined President Trump’s professed interest in boosting commercial diplomacy with Africa by making it too expensive for would-be business partners to travel to the U.S.
Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the policy, stating that it has a negative effect to try to shut out and hurt relationships with the youngest and fastest-growing continent on the planet.
He added that “the U.S. should be doing the opposite, trying to figure out how to have greater relationships and visit one another, rather than closing the door and making it more difficult for people to travel here.”
World Cup Set for Historic Expansion
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
It marks a series of historic milestones for the sport as the first edition staged simultaneously by three host nations, and the first tournament to feature an expanded roster of 48 teams, up from 32.
This expansion increases the tournament to a record-breaking schedule of 104 total matches.
The United States will host the vast majority of the tournament’s matches across 11 major cities, with the highly anticipated World Cup Final scheduled to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026.