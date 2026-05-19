Nuclear Energy is the Foundation of Africa’s Future Economic Competitiveness, Says President Kagame

KIGALI— President Paul Kagame has stated that Africa’s future economic success hinges on achieving energy self-sufficiency, framing clean nuclear energy not merely as a development option, but as the core foundation for modern industrial growth and global competitiveness.

Speaking on the continent’s energy transition, President Kagame revealed that Rwanda remains on track with strategic plans to have operational nuclear energy by the beginning of the 2030s. He emphasized that the continent can no longer rely solely on inconsistent power sources if it wants to compete on the global stage.

“For Africa, energy is not simply a matter of development. It is the foundation of industrial development and competitiveness,” President Kagame said. “Modern construction, mineral processing, digital infrastructure, and healthcare all depend on reliable power.”

Fueling the Digital and AI Revolution

The President highlighted that emerging technologies will drastically increase the continent’s power needs, noting that the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the broader digital industry will heavily drive up energy consumption.

“Countries that cannot meet this demand will not be able to compete,” he warned. “This is why nuclear energy is a critical part of Africa’s future.”

While acknowledging that renewable energy sources like solar and hydroelectric power remain indispensable due to Africa’s enormous natural potential, Kagame pointed out their limitations.

“Our economies cannot run efficiently on intermittent power alone,” he noted, underlining the need for a stable, baseload power supply that nuclear energy provides.

The Practical Path Forward

To bridge the energy gap efficiently, President Kagame pointed to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as the most viable technology for the African terrain.

“For now, small modular reactors represent the most practical way forward,” Kagame explained. “They are better suited to the realities of most African countries because they can be deployed gradually and integrated into regional grids at a low cost.”

SMRs are advanced nuclear fission reactors that are smaller in size, power output, and physical footprint compared to conventional nuclear power plants. Typically generating up to 300 Megawatts (MW) per unit—about one-third the capacity of traditional reactors—their compact design allows for factory-based manufacturing and easier transport, making them far easier to install.

However, to achieve this vision, the President called for a shift in how international regulatory frameworks operate, urging global oversight bodies to facilitate rather than hinder Africa’s nuclear ambitions.

“International reviews and regular processes should not be barriers, but rather offer the necessary support,” he said.

A Demographic Imperative

The push for robust energy infrastructure is further tied to the continent’s rapid population growth. By 2050, Africa is projected to hold the world’s largest workforce.

President Kagame concluded that this massive demographic shift can become a major economic advantage for the 21st century—provided the continent builds the industrial and energy foundations required to sustain it.

To maintain this momentum, Rwanda will continue to back regional collaborative frameworks, including the African Nuclear Energy Systems Association (NEISA).

“We are going to move the conversation beyond ambition to practical coordination and financial mechanisms that can support large-scale deployment,” Kagame said, welcoming Togo as the host of the next NESA summit next year.

He said Rwanda will remain and continue to support these efforts because “this is bigger than any single country.”

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