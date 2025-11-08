Rwanda, UN Discuss Efforts to Tackle Eastern DRC Conflict and Boost Regional Cooperation

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, held talks with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, Huang Xia, to discuss the regional security situation.

The discussions centered on the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), particularly the activities of the M23 rebel group and the continued presence of the FDLR (Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda), which remains a major security threat to Rwanda.

They also exchanged views on the ongoing peace process and recent progress made toward implementing the Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF).

The REIF aligns with the U.S. strategy to strengthen critical mineral supply chains by promoting transparency and traceability for minerals such as cobalt, tantalum, and lithium. The framework seeks to reduce dependence on concentrated sources of these minerals while supporting value-added processing within the Great Lakes region and advancing key infrastructure projects like the U.S.-backed Lobito Corridor.

According to officials, the REIF outlines key areas for fostering economic cooperation and development between regional countries, demonstrating the tangible benefits of peace and creating new opportunities for investment and growth that directly improve the lives of people across the region.