Toxic Legacy: Rwanda’s Push to Fix Abandoned Mines and Curb Mercury Pollution

Rwanda requires more than Rwf 26 billion ($17.7 million) to rehabilitate 994 inactive mining concessions across the country.

According to the latest report by the Auditor General, these abandoned sites have raised urgent concerns regarding environmental safety and the long-term management of the nation’s mineral resources.

Lawmakers recently reviewing the findings warned that the growing number of unreclaimed mining pits poses a dual threat, endangering local ecosystems while exposing nearby residents to the risk of physical accidents and lasting environmental damage.

Members of Parliament noted that mining operations conducted near settlements increase the risk of environmental damage, including water contamination and soil degradation that may affect communities living nearby.

They emphasized the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms to ensure that companies respect environmental standards and restore mining sites after completing their operations.

Mining Operations Encroaching on Residential Areas

Beyond the financial burden of abandoned sites, the report highlights a critical legal failure in the Southern and Western provinces, where some companies continue to mine in close proximity to residential areas.

Members of Parliament noted that such activities are strictly prohibited under the law due to the severe risks they pose to human settlements. These operations frequently lead to significant water contamination and soil degradation, directly impacting the health and livelihoods of communities.

In response, lawmakers emphasized the need for more rigorous monitoring to ensure that mining companies respect environmental standards and fulfill their legal obligation to restore sites once operations conclude.

Illegal Mining and the Mercury Threat, Contamination of the Food Chain

Lawmakers have directly linked the crisis of abandoned sites to the persistent challenge of illegal mining, which continues to undermine national regulations.

Senator Egide Nkuranga highlighted the severe environmental and health risks stemming from these unregulated activities, specifically the use of hazardous chemicals. He warned that illegal miners frequently use mercury to purify gold—a process that involves heating the mineral to separate the metal, after which the toxic residue is often discarded into nearby water bodies.

The environmental impact of this practice extends far beyond the mining pits, as mercury travels quickly through water systems and enters the broader ecosystem. Senator Nkuranga noted that once mercury enters the water, it is absorbed by fish and other aquatic life, eventually reaching humans through the food chain.

This bioaccumulation poses a long-term public health risk, as communities consuming contaminated water or fish face serious health consequences from heavy metal poisoning.

Strengthening Oversight Through Scientific Research

Lawmakers are calling for a data-driven approach to tackle the environmental and health crises caused by unregulated mining. A primary proposal suggests that the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board should partner with universities and research institutions to conduct targeted studies in high-risk areas.

These scientific assessments are intended to provide a deeper understanding of how illegal mining affects local ecosystems and the long-term health of nearby populations.

Combatting Elusive Illegal Operations, A Sustainable Path Forward

The need for more robust monitoring was underscored by MP Hope Tumukunde, who shared alarming observations from recent parliamentary oversight visits. She noted that lawmakers frequently encountered individuals processing minerals in secret, only for them to flee the scene as soon as officials arrived.

The pattern of “disappearing” operators highlights the current gaps in the monitoring system that allow illegal activities to persist unchecked.

Parliament concluded that protecting Rwandan communities requires a three-pronged strategy: aggressive rehabilitation of abandoned sites, tighter oversight of active concessions, and the total eradication of illegal mining.

By addressing these challenges, lawmakers believe the mining sector can transition into a sustainable pillar of economic development that does not come at the cost of the environment or public safety.

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