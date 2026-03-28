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IN PHOTOS: FIFA Series Teams Join Rwanda’s Monthly Community Service “Umuganda”

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti

Photo moment for FIFA Series 2026 at the Umuganda exercise

Members of the FIFA Series—officials and players—were among those who participated in Umuganda today alongside residents in Kigali. Umuganda, held on the last Saturday of every month, is a nationwide civic activity where citizens come together to contribute to community development, environmental protection, and public works.

Led by Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire, teams participating in the tournament joined the exercise, contributing to environmental conservation and urban cleanliness efforts.

Players and officials planted trees and cleaned the local FA FERWAFA accommodation facility quarters, a key site of a new stadium scheduled for official inauguration on Monday.

Also in attendance were CECAFA President Paulos Weldehaimanot, FERWAFA President Fabrice Shema, Estonia’s Ambassador to Rwanda Daniel Schaer, and delegates from all participating teams.

The activity aligns with Rwanda’s broader green growth agenda, which integrates environmental protection into major infrastructure development projects.

The ongoing FIFA Series 2026—an international initiative by FIFA that brings together national teams for friendly matches outside traditional competitions—has turned Kigali into a hub for global football this March. The series is designed to increase match opportunities, foster international exposure, and strengthen competitiveness among participating teams.

Rwanda is hosting part of the series for the first time, reflecting its growing reputation as a destination for international sporting events and sports tourism.

Rwanda’s national football team players also took part in the tree-planting exercise, giving fans a chance to interact with the squad following their impressive 4–0 victory over Grenada at Amahoro Stadium on March 27, 2026.

The win has added excitement to the tournament atmosphere in the capital.

Beyond Remera, similar Umuganda activities were carried out across Kigali and other parts of the country, underscoring the enduring role of the initiative in bringing communities—and international guests—together in shared responsibility and collective action.

FIFA Series 2026 players had fun planting trees

In the City of Kigali, the main exercise focused on cleaning activities at the Nyanza–Kicukiro Genocide Memorial, as part of preparations for the 32nd Commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Senior leaders, including François-Xavier Kalinda, President of the Senate of Rwanda, and and Samuel Dusengiyumva, Mayor of the City of Kigali , joined residents and participants in the exercise.

The integration of international sports teams into Umuganda highlights Rwanda’s unique approach to civic engagement—where even global visitors are invited to take part in community development—while also showcasing the country’s values on a global stage during high-profile events like the FIFA Series.

FIFA Series 2026 players and coaches

Umuganda in Kicukiro district

Planting trees and cleaning the FERWAFA Accommodation Facility quarters

Tree planting at RYVCP-UR HUYE Campus

Umuganda meeting at RYVCP-UR HUYE Campus

Expats clean up Nyarubuye genocide memorial site in Kirehe district

Cleaning up Nyarubuye genocide memorial site in Kirehe

Cleaning up Nyarubuye genocide memorial site in Kirehe

Umuganda in Nyagatare district

Umuganda in Kayonza district

Armed forces joined Umuganda in Kayonza district

Ministry of environment officials do Umuganda at the historical Gihanga site in Gasabo district

Umuganda at ULK Gisenyi Campus

Police and women leaders at the Nyagatare district Umuganda event

Bridge building in Karongi district

Residents line up for Umuganda exercise in Karongi district

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