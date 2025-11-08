Jeannette Kagame Urges Rwandans to Protect Unity and Write Their Own History

Kigali, — Rwanda’s First Lady, Jeannette Kagame, has called on Rwandans to remain vigilant, preserve national unity, and take ownership of the country’s narrative in the face of growing global divisions and distortions of Africa’s history.

She delivered the message on Saturday during the 18th Unity Club Intwararumuri Forum held at the Intare Conference Arena, where she commended members for their continued commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development.

Mrs. Kagame said that while Rwanda has made remarkable strides in rebuilding and maintaining peace, the country must not become complacent amid rising identity-based conflicts in the region and beyond.

“The progress we have achieved and the freedom we enjoy should not make us forget the conflicts surrounding our region,” she said.

“There is a disturbing rise in divisions based on differences in identity. For us, our unshakable motto remains ‘Ndi Umunyarwanda’ — the covenant that defines who we are and the legacy we pass on to the next generations.”

The First Lady emphasized that Rwanda’s unity and resilience are rooted in shared culture, language, and a common vision for the future.

She described Ndi Umunyarwanda not as a slogan but as “a deliberate and irreversible choice” and “a daily commitment to live truthfully and uphold dignity.”

She praised the Unity Club as a platform that encourages honest dialogue and reflection, allowing leaders to confront difficult topics and learn from one another.

“Unity Club is a school — a place where we learn by doing and do as we learn,” she noted. “What we gain from it are the values and principles that must define us everywhere — in our actions, behavior, and leadership.”

Mrs. Kagame also urged Africans to reclaim their history and challenge lingering colonial narratives that continue to shape perceptions of the continent.

“Colonial teachings never disappeared; they were simply renamed,” she warned. “We must have the courage to write, preserve, and teach our own history so that our truth does not vanish.”

She criticized the portrayal of Africa as a continent defined by war, poverty, and division, calling instead for the celebration of African achievements and resilience.

“Our existence is not defined by pity from others,” she said. “We have the duty to shape the image we want for our continent — in our leadership, our dreams, our creativity, and how we teach our history.”

Mrs. Kagame concluded by urging Rwandans to remain alert to any efforts to undermine unity, warning that complacency could open the door to divisive ideologies.

“We are not in crisis, but we must stay watchful,” she said. “The greatest danger we face would be allowing divisive thinking and speech to return.”

The Unity Club Intwararumuri, established in 1996, brings together senior government leaders and their spouses to promote the values of unity, integrity, and patriotism.

The 18th edition focused on sustaining Rwanda’s peace and unity under the theme “Ndi Umunyarwanda — Our Unbreakable Bond.”