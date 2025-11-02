U.S. Envoy Meets DRC President Tshisekedi Over Ceasefire Violations

U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos met with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi to discuss the ceasefire violations that have occurred.

This follows Boulos’s comments in which he criticized both the DRC and the AFC/M23 for their violations, which he described as a serious setback that could nullify the progress made through the Doha peace process.

Boulos stated that the meeting aimed to translate commitments into actions for peace and prosperity in the DRC.

Boulos has also met with President Tshisekedi in Kinshasa and President Kagame in mid-October 2025 to discuss the implementation of the Washington Peace Agreement and the Doha peace process.

Ongoing Focus: The U.S. is pushing for the full implementation of the ceasefire and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism mentioned in your previous request.

Future high-level meetings are expected to maintain pressure on all parties, including the DRC and the AFC/M23.

Ceasefire Compliance: Pressuring all parties, including the DRC and the AFC/M23, to immediately and completely cease fire.

Upcoming meetings are expected to focus on critical issues, particularly:

Peace Implementation: Discussing the next steps for the full and verifiable implementation of the Washington Peace Agreement and the Doha track.

Trust Building: Urging full engagement with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism to de-escalate tensions on the ground.