Kigali Today’s Managing Director, Charles Kanamugire, Steps Down, Hands Over to Dan Ngabonziza

Kigali Today Ltd (KT), one of Rwanda’s leading media companies, has announced a leadership transition following the departure of its long-serving Managing Director, Charles Kanamugire, who officially handed over responsibilities to Dan Ngabonziza, the company’s outgoing Editor-in-Chief.

Kanamugire informed staff of his decision earlier in the week during a meeting at KT’s headquarters in the CHIC Building, downtown Kigali.

The company later held a farewell party on Friday evening at Mythos Legendary Luxury, attended by all staff in a warm and emotional gathering.

Wearing a black KT-branded T-shirt, Kanamugire said the outfit reflected his lasting connection to the company he helped establish and grow into a household name.

Founded in September 2011, Kigali Today Ltd runs the news websites Kigali Today (Kinyarwanda) and KT Press (English), the multimedia platform Kigali Today YouTube Channel, and KT Radio 96.7 FM.

Registered with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the company has evolved from a small press agency into a major national media house.

Affectionately known as “KT,” the media group has expanded its footprint across the country.

KT Radio, which began as an online-only station, now covers 83% of Rwanda’s territory, according to triangulation data from the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) — placing it among only three radio stations with near-national reach.

KT also commands a significant digital presence, with more than 2.5 million followers and subscribers across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. Its platforms attract over a million daily views, alongside an estimated 1.8 million KT Radio listeners each day.

Beyond its reach, KT is recognized for its innovative “reporter-at-district” model, a structure previously only practiced by the national broadcaster.

This approach gave the outlet a truly national scope, with some key districts such as Musanze hosting two KT correspondents.

While the company has faced challenges similar to those confronting the wider media industry, Kanamugire’s tenure leaves behind a legacy of resilience.

He was instrumental in transforming KT Radio from an online stream into a fully-fledged FM station and ensuring all staff had formal contracts and health insurance.

“One thing I leave behind is a legacy of trust in Kigali Today as a credible media company — a legacy I hope will be maintained for years to come,” said Charles Kanamugire, outgoing Managing Director

During the farewell event, KT staff commended Kanamugire for his humility and team spirit, noting how many employees grew personally and professionally under his leadership.

His successor, Dan Ngabonziza, joined KT in 2014 and has steadily rose through the ranks — serving as bureau chief, editor, marketing manager, and later Editor-in-Chief.

He also currently chairs the Rwanda Journalists Association (ARJ).

Kanamugire urged staff to give Ngabonziza the same trust and collaboration that has sustained KT over the years.

“If you’ve respected and worked with me to reach where we are today, I ask you to give the same support to Ngabonziza. He will need it to take KT even further,” he said.

Ngabonziza said he is ready to build on his predecessor’s achievements and lead KT into a new phase of growth.

“Let’s work harder than ever — not only for KT’s growth but also to make our founders proud of the company they helped establish,” he said.

Under the new leadership, KT plans to expand its presence regionally while maintaining its reputation for credible journalism.

One of the immediate priorities, Ngabonziza noted, will be to ensure the company acquires its own permanent home, marking a new chapter in KT’s journey.