U.S. Senior Advisor Boulos Slams DRC/M23 Violations as 'Gravely Serious Setback'
U.S. Senior Advisor Boulos Slams DRC/M23 Violations as ‘Gravely Serious Setback’

by Daniel Sabiiti
U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos says the recent ceasefire violations between the DRC and the AFC/M23 are a gravely serious setback that condemnably threatens to nullify the encouraging progress achieved through the Doha peace process.

Boulos said that despite demonstrating a shared commitment to regional stability, the renewed hostilities are unacceptable.

“All parties must immediately and completely cease fire and honor their solemn commitments made in Doha. This requires not only maintaining the ceasefire but also fully engaging the ceasefire monitoring mechanism to urgently rebuild trust and de-escalate tensions on the ground,” Boulos said.

Boulos noted that the real opportunity for lasting peace and a prosperous future for Eastern DRC is dependent on zero tolerance for violence and sustained, verifiable action from every party.

